Broncos Mailbag: Confidence in the new coach fixing the quarterback

The great Tombstone Jackson is still roaring with life. And do the Broncos need one more running back?

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Out of the gutter but still in the ‘bag.

Here are three letters from the Broncos Mailbag that must be answered:

Sean Payton will fix Russell Wilson

--Anthony Smith

Anthony – That’s why Payton is getting paid the mega bucks. One of the reasons, anyway.

As recently as 2021 – his final season in Seattle – Wilson had 25 touchdown passes against just six interceptions while posting a 103.1 passer rating that ranked No. 5 in the league. This despite in-season surgery on the middle finger of his passing hand to repair a dislocated finger joint and tendon rupture. Wilson returned at least three weeks earlier than he should have – his toughness cannot be questioned -- and he still finished up performing among the league’s top quarterbacks in the final three weeks of the season.

So why did he fall off so drastically in 2022, his first season with the Broncos? Evidence suggests blame went to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and indeed he took the fall. My feeling is it wasn’t all Hackett’s fault as he and Wilson just weren’t a fit. Hackett fits Aaron Rodgers, a complicated fellow.

Will Payton and Wilson mesh? I believe they will. Payton and Paton (George) have fortified the offensive line and the run game. It seems to me Payton knows what buttons to push in his quarterback. Ask the quarterback for input in the game plan and lead him to calling this play at that time. Where Wilson didn’t fall off last year was in his ability to hit the deep ball. He’s still a big threat there.

He could use a little more deep-ball speed. Maybe KJ Hamler can make it back from his latest injury – a torn pec from an offseason, off-campus workout. Small ball with the occasional big-impact throw is how Wilson gets “fixed” this season.

Was Rich “Tombstone” Jackson a professional wrestler around?

--Steve Gipson

Steve – While there are several professional wrestlers who have “Tombstone” somewhere in their name, the Broncos’ Tombstone was never a professional wrestler.

“On the football field I was,’’ Tombstone said Wednesday by phone when I read him your question, Steve.

Jackson was one of the late-Dr. Z’s (Paul Zimmerman) favorite defensive ends, even putting him on his NFL All Century Team in 1999, along with Deacon Jones and Reggie White.

Jackson had three dominant seasons for the Broncos from 1968-70, using his famed “Head Slap” and “Halo Spinner” pass rush maneuvers to record a combined 33 sacks in those three, 14-game seasons. And Dr. Z said he was the best run-stopping defensive end he had ever seen. Alas, a knee injury brought a premature end to Tombstone’s career.

As for his “Tombstone” nickname, Jackson said: “I was in high school and our football field was on an old graveyard. I like that name, “Tombstone.” It went along with playing football. I guess it sent the message of fear to your opponent.’’

And Tombstone meant? “The termination of life, the symbol of death, the end of the road.”

Rich Jackson, though, is still going strong at 81 years old and living in Louisiana.

Any other free agents you see happening? I still think we need a center and a running back pending Javonte. Even still I may add a back for the season as he may not be close to 100%. Maybe bring Latavius Murray back? I don't see a lot of clear holes otherwise.

--Jon Cornbleet

Jon – After signing former Bengals running back Samaje Perine – who at 27 years old and 240 pounds is a younger, slightly bigger version than the 33-year-old, 230-pound Murray – I would be surprised if Murray returns. Buffalo needs to sign Murray for those short-yardage plays in the postseason. Murray showed last year he still has plenty left and he did have two productive years in 2019-20 as the No. 2 back for Payton in New Orleans.

But with Javonte Williams, Perine and 224-pound Tony Jones Jr., the Broncos could use a change-of-pace, speed back. Maybe it’s Tyler Badie who is already on the roster. Maybe it’s Sean Tucker, the former Syracuse star who is expected to be brought into Broncos’ headquarters for a top 30 draft-prospect visit. Or a young back like Tucker.

The Broncos have the No. 4 and 5 draft selections in the third round, the No. 6 pick in the fourth round and the No. 5 pick in the fifth round. They could do worse than use one of those four picks on a running back. (The Broncos have one more draft pick, which comes in the middle of the sixth round).