Broncos will not have fans for season opener against Titans

The team hopes to host a limited number of fans in the future, potentially as soon as Week 3's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos announced fans will not be able to attend the team's season and home opener at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sept. 14.

> Video above: What will it look like if the Broncos decide to bring fans back?

While fans will not be able to attend the game against the Tennessee Titans, the Broncos are hopeful that a limited number of fans will be able to attend home games this season.

Fans could potentially attend the Broncos' Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 27.

As the Broncos gradually move in fans, insider Mike Klis anticipates that attendance will be capped around 20%-25% of the stadium's capacity at first.

That would mean anywhere from 15,000 fans to 18,500 fans. Mile High Stadium has a capacity of 76,125.