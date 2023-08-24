Bronco notes: Short-term injuries to Moss, K'Waun, Purcell, Jeudy presents GM Paton with 53-man roster challenge

Some Bronco starters may play briefly in preseason game Saturday to help ease snap counts for backups. Developing Jaleel. Purcell restructures.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo — Broncos general manager George Paton appears to be heading for another dilemma where he may have to employ roster gymnastics before he can set his final, season-opening, 53-man roster.

Especially on the defensive side of the roster where rookie cornerback Riley Moss, veteran nickelback K’Waun Williams and nose tackle Mike Purcell all have short-term injuries that will make them iffy for the Broncos’ first game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but shouldn’t sideline them for an extended period.

“That’s a George problem, not mine,’’ said defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. “We’re going to coach who he gives us but obviously we have some guys who are injured and some three or four week deals. So we’ll see how George and coach (Sean Payton) handles it but we have enough depth for the first month to get by in my opinion. I have no worries.”

On the offensive side, receiver Jerry Jeudy may miss a week or so of the regular season because of the hamstring injury he suffered Thursday during the joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams.

Where the roster gymnastics comes in: A player placed on injured reserve before the season can’t return until 2024. This was the case with receiver Jalen Virgil getting placed on IR following his knee injury during the preseason game Saturday that will require surgery.

But a player placed on injured reserve one day after the season-opening roster is set can return after four games. Last year, the Broncos released Purcell and veteran tight end Eric Tomlinson for one day and signed them right back so they could maneuver the IR rules with two other players.

Paton and Payton may have to utilize similar tactics this year.

“We’ll discuss it tonight, we’re going to discuss the roles,’’ Sean Payton said. “Purcell we’ll be smart with just him coming back. We haven’t had that meeting yet.”

Outside linebacker Baron Browning, by the way, is on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, which allows him to come back at any time when medically cleared.

Start or not to start

After his Broncos hosted two joint practices Wednesday and Thursday with the Rams, where there were 30-35 team reps for the first stringers in a condensed period, Payton indicated early in the week some of his starters wouldn’t play in the preseason game Saturday, and those who do would only play a series. After the practice Thursday, Payton sent a reminder that second-stringers are people, too.

“There may be a few (starters who play) because it’s a little trickier than saying all the starters aren’t starting or playing,’’ Payton said. “You do have to play four quarters and you don’t want a certain half of your roster getting 60 snaps and risking injury. We’ll have that meeting tonight.”

Jaleel’s Journey

The playmaking ability of undrafted rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin has been evident throughout training camp and the preseason. Especially during preseason game No. 2 against the 49ers on Saturday when he had an 8-yard touchdown rushing, a 9-yard touchdown receiving and a 44-yard kickoff return.

Still, McLaughlin could use more development with some of the nuances of the running back position so that play-caller Payton, quarterback Russell Wilson and the offense can trust him for five to six, 10 to 12, or 15 to 20 plays a game.

“The big challenge for a rookie is always (pass) protection,’’ said offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. “Knowing the protections and who he is responsible for. And I would say he’s done a really good job for a rookie at that.

“When you see a guy performing like he has at practice you’re always curious to see how it translates into a game. And so far that’s been good marks for him.”

So how does a 5-foot-7, 187-pound running back block off a 6-foot-2, 245-pound blitzing linebacker?

“Leverage, closing distance,’’ Lombardi said. “Not waiting for the guy to hit you, that you’ve got to deliver the blow so that you’re not absorbing it all. So a lot of technique things that can help him.”

Bronco Bits

Purcell agreed to a pay cut with a chance to make his money back through play-time incentives. A four-year, part-time defensive line starter for the Broncos, Purcell will make $2.25 million instead of $3.5 million this year. He can make up the other $1.25 million through playtime incentive thresholds starting at 25% of the snaps. Even if his new or former deal included guaranteed dollars, it does give him greater certainty of making the 53-man roster. …

Peyton Manning, his father Archie Manning, and Rams/Nuggets/Avalanche owner Stan Kroenke were among the sideline guests for the joint practice Thursday.