Bronco notes: Jewell sits out practice with calf injury

If inside linebacker can't play, Alex Singleton would figure to start Monday. Hackett supports Wilson but says regardless, Broncos to play in hostile environment.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver D figured to have a starting inside linebacker highly questionable to play in the season-opener Monday at Seattle.

But the encouraging news that Jonas Griffith has recovered less than four weeks from his dislocated elbow injury has been dampened by the revelation the other starting inside linebacker, Josey Jewell, tweaked his calf this week.

Jewell practiced Tuesday and Thursday but was on the injury report following practice Thursday as a limited participant with a calf injury. Approached by 9NEWS at his locker prior to practice Friday, Jewell politely declined to discuss his situation, turned and walked to the trainer’s room.And it sounds like the defensive coaching staff is pereparing for the worst-case scenario.

Practice then started a few minutes later without him. Uh-oh. Jewell has an extra day to heal up and get ready as the game is Monday night and not Sunday afternoon. But if it's determined he will need a few more days, the Broncos would figure to start veteran Alex Singleton alongside Griffith for the game against the Seahawks.

Besides Singleton, the Broncos also have Justin Strnad as a reserve inside linebacker if Jewell can’t play Monday. The team could also consider calling up rookie inside linebacker Kana’i Mauga from their practice squad for the game...

"We feel like we've got a group of guys who can more than replace and obviously, we're going to miss Josey but that's part of the league,'' said defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. "All the backups have got to be ready to go."

Boo bird reaction

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Thursday he would leave it to the “12” – the name for Seahawks fans – as to whether the home crowd should boo or cheer quarterback Russell Wilson upon his return Monday.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett was asked Friday about Carroll’s response that seemed to encourage the boos.

“I kind of randomly heard that,’’ Hackett said. “For us it’s about going to win a football game. We know it’s going to be a hostile environment no matter who the quarterback is out there. That entire organization I know they appreciate him. And they know all the games that he’s won and all the things he’s done for that community and everybody.

“We’re proud to have him here in Denver and we’re going to rally around him. I mean either way it’s a hostile place so we’re excited for it.”

Bronco Bits

The Broncos practiced in full pads Friday, an indication they want to make sure they have the physicality mindset for the opener after the starters didn’t play during the preseason. ...

Receiver KJ Hamler (knee), outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder, knee) and right tackle Billy Turner (knee) are all expected to be listed as limited on the injury report again Friday.