Pat Surtain II is only Bronco from past two years to earn a Pro Bowl nod. Gregory experiencing knee soreness week after returning to play. Love for Joe D.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — While Pat Surtain II deserves to be celebrated for his first Pro Bowl berth, it’s also noteworthy he is the only Broncos player to receive the honor since 2020.

There were no Broncos Pro Bowlers in 2021. Only one in 2022. Nathaniel Hackett knows why.

>Video above: Klis & Tell: Broncos take momentum into Los Angeles against Baker Mayfield and the Rams on Christmas Day

“To get to the Pro Bowl I think you have to win football games,’’ Hackett, the Broncos’ head coach, said in a Zoom news conference Thursday. “You see how guys are selected, usually the teams that have the most wins typically are the ones that have the most to the Pro Bowl. I think every team has a lot of good football players.”

The 13-1 Eagles had 8 Pro Bowlers. The 11-3 Chiefs and 10-4 Cowboys each had 7. Yes, talent is a big reason why those teams are winners. But their talent is noticed because they play on good teams.

Gregory sore

After missing 9 games following knee surgery, Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory returned to play 23 snaps in Sunday's win against Arizona. Only to miss practices Wednesday and Thursday.

“He’s dealing with soreness in his knee,’’ Hackett said. “We’re hoping he’s going to be able to play.”

With the game Christmas Day to be played on SoFi Stadium’s artificial turf, Hackett may be hoping against hope Gregory makes it.

Speaking of turf, with sub-zero temperatures forcing the Broncos to practice Thursday inside at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse, Hackett indicated three veteran players were held out because of the artificial surface – nickelback K’Waun Williams (knee), left guard Dalton Risner (foot) and running back Latavius Murray (foot). Again, Hackett indicated all three could play against the Rams.

Risner, though, may be a little more doubtful than Murray and Williams. Risner had been battling back and shoulder issues, but the foot injury showed up for the first time Thursday. He had been a full practice participant Wednesday.

The Broncos also placed offensive lineman Tom Compton on injured reserve. Compton played in one half of one game for the Broncos this year after he was signed to a one-year, $2.025 million contract as a free agent. Back and hip injuries, at a relatively advanced age (33) doomed his season.

(Not the) Same Rams

The Rams only had eight starters from their Super Bowl LVI win in February who started Monday night against the Green Bay Packers – four on offense (receiver Van Jefferson, running back Cam Akers, center Brian Allen and right tackle Rob Havenstein), and four on defense (cornerback Jalen Ramsey, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, defensive tackle Greg Gaines and safety Nick Scott.) And Allen suffered a season-ending calf injury.

Broncos’ defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was on the Rams’ Super Bowl team last year as their defensive pass-game coordinator and secondary coach. As he studied the Rams on film this week, Evero saw Los Angeles head coach and offensive play caller Sean McVay employing the same scheme and system despite the personnel losses (none bigger than receiver Cooper Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford).

“It’s a lot of the same concepts with the run game, play action and boots off of it and definitely in the drop back game,’’ Evero said Thursday. “So a lot of similar stuff. One thing he does a great job of is whatever personnel they have available, he really utilizes those players and puts people in position to be successful.”

Love for DeCamillis

Broncos special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes has a strong affinity for Rams’ special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis. They go back to 2000 when Stukes was an undrafted rookie defensive back out of Virginia and DeCamillis was Dan Reeves’ special teams coach for the Atlanta Falcons.

Their bond continued from 2019-2021, when Stukes worked under DeCamillis at Jacksonville and then the Rams.

“I know a lot of men have trouble saying that they love other men,’’ Stukes said. “I don’t have that problem. My love for Joe D is off the chart.’’

DeCamillis grew up in Arvada, was a wrestler at Wyoming, and was a Broncos’ special teams coach from 1988-92 and 2015-16. His father Tony runs Angelo’s sausage sandwich stand behind the South Stands at Empower Field at Mile High.

“Just because I have friends and I worked there for a year doesn’t mean I don’t want to win this game,'' Stukes said. "I’m a highly competitive person. I’ve known Joe D for over 20 years, I’ve known (defensive coordinator) Rahim Morris for over 20 years. I consider Rahim a brother. But with that being said, I still want to beat my brother. I still want to beat one of my closest friends, Joe DeCamillis, my mentor.’’

Hillman tribute

Hackett began his news conference Thursday by stating his condolences for the family and fans of Ronnie Hillman, the former Broncos’ Super Bowl running back who died of cancer Wednesday at the age of 31.

Hackett said he never met the young man but understood how his players and all football players were impacted by Hillman’s death at such a young age.

“In the end they’re people,’’ Hackett said of football players. “And they’re people you care about. It’s such a tragic thing. We have to embrace it and be grateful for every single second we have on this earth and to be able be part of an organization like the Denver Broncos is something we’re all so grateful for. And you want to be sure you let everybody know that. Because you never know what’s going to happen the next day. That’s why you have to take every day and attack it, enjoy it and love it.”