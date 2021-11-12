Shula, Modkins could call Broncos' plays Sunday after Shurmur is put in COVID protocol

Denver won't have its play-caller for the game Sunday against the Eagles. QB coach Mike Shula, RB coach Curtis Modkins could share play-calling duties.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — COVID-19 is threatening to break the Broncos' momentum just as it was on the upswing.

After six players tested positive for the virus over a 16-day period, the Broncos' coaching staff got hit Friday when offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur tested positive. The results still have to be confirmed, but the Broncos are not expected to have their play-caller for their game Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles at Empower Field at Mile High.

"Don't know yet, for sure, but we've got to prepare as if he's not available,'' said head coach Vic Fangio.

It's logical to have quarterbacks coach Mike Shula, a former offensive coordinator and play-caller for Cam Newton's Carolina Panthers, call plays. Running backs coach Curtis Modkins, who was offensive coordinator for Buffalo (2010-12) and the 49ers (2016) could also handle the running calls.

"We'll share those duties,'' Fangio said. "I'm not going to make it known but I know who it's going to be.''

Fangio added it would be Shula who relays the play calls to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Shurmur is coming off his best game as a play-caller as the Broncos had a balanced attack of runs (191 yards combined from running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III) and passes (Bridgewater was 19 of 28 for 249 yards including a 44-yard touchdown throw to Tim Patrick) while building a 30-0, fourth quarter lead Sunday against the Cowboys in Dallas.

The six players who have tested positive for the virus: Backup guard Netane Muti, starting tight end Noah Fant, backup quarterback Drew Lock, backup inside linebacker Justin Strnad, injured backup cornerback Michael Ojemudia and backup guard-center Austin Schlottmann. Muti and Lock have been cleared and activated back on the Broncos' 53-man roster.

“It’s been a huge concern,'' said defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones. "I feel like guys left and right are getting popped with the COVID card. I’m just trying to do my part, avoid it, wear my mask, do my due diligence.’’

Shurmur is the first coach to be stricken with the virus this year. Last year, Modkins, offensive line coach Mike Munchak and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell all missed time because of the virus.

A recent New York Times survey said Colorado is No. 1 in COVID case percentage increase among the 50 American states.