Broncos summer series No. 5: They need to improve the pass rush

Von, Chubb and Dre'Mont are gone. Randy Gregory, Frank Clark and Zach Allen need to bring it.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — One of the bigger disappointments during the Broncos’ six-season losing streak, and therefore one of the biggest reasons for it, has been their lack of pass rush.

Disappointing because the Broncos have had an abundance of pass-rush talent in recent years. The edge has featured, at various times in the past six seasons: Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Shaq Barrett, Shane Ray, Malik Reed, Randy Gregory and Nik Bonitto. The interior over that span has included Derek Wolfe, Shelby Harris and Dre’Mont Jones.

Yet, it’s been a struggle for the group to put it all together.

In four of the past six years, the Broncos have finished between 17th and 23rd in the league in sacks. The exceptions were in 2018 – the only year Miller and Chubb were healthy together and combined for 26.5 sacks while the team finished tied for 8th for head coach Vance Joseph – and 2020, when Chubb was healthy enough to make the Pro Bowl and Reed was a hustling replacement for the injured Miller and the team finished 9th.

Still, the sack talent never equaled the sack production over the past six seasons.

Year (W-L): NFL rank (sacks) Leader (sacks)

2022 (5-12): T-23 (36) Dre’Mont Jones (6.5)

2021 (7-10): T-18 (36) Shelby Harris (6.0)

2020 (5-11): 9 (42) Malik Reed (8.0)

2019 (7-9): T-17 (40) Von Miller (8.0)

2018 (6-10): T-8 (44) Von Miller (14.5) Bradley Chubb (12.0)

2017 (5-11): 22 (33) Von Miller (10.0)

This is a stark departure from the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 team in 2015, when the pass rush of Miller, DeMarcus Ware, Wolfe, Barrett, Malik Jackson and Ray combined for the No. 1 ranking during the regular season, and terrorized the likes of Ben Roethlisberger, Tom Brady and Cam Newton in the postseason.

Year: NFL rank (sacks) Leader (sacks)

2016 (9-7): T- 3 (42) Von Miller (13.5)

2015 (12-4): 1 (52) Von Miller (11.0)

This leads to the next issue for Broncos Country to contemplate while its team is on break:

No. 5: Will the Broncos consistently bring a decent pass rush in 2023?

This was a concern before starting outside linebacker Baron Browning underwent knee surgery last month and while the team smartly compensated by adding veteran Frank Clark, he should not be viewed as a savior. In his previous three seasons with the Chiefs, Clark compiled 5.0, 4.5 and 6.0 sacks.

Gone are Miller, Chubb and Jones, not that they ever were much together.

Gregory is the most talented player among current Broncos’ pass rushers, but he had just 2.0 sacks last season, all in the first three games. He was then beset by a knee injury that required in-season surgery. Injuries have plagued Gregory’s career. Maybe his body will hold up at 30 years old.

Jonathon Cooper is a solid early down outside linebacker who is strong in setting the edge against the run. But when its third down and the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Chargers’ Justin Herbert are scanning downfield for a big pass play, the Broncos will need Bonitto to step up in year two.

The last of the second-round draft picks last year, Bonitto had just 1.5 sacks as a rookie. He has the speed and flexibility to become a double-digit pass rusher but strength was an issue his rookie season.

The Broncos are also hoping last year’s undrafted rookie Christopher Allen and this year’s undrafted rookie Thomas Incoom can emerge as pleasant surprises. And Browning should be back a few weeks into the season.

The Broncos replaced Jones, who left for free agency and Seattle, with Zach Allen, who was signed away from Arizona as a free agent. Allen is not considered to have the same pass-rush skills as Jones but he is said to be superior in run stopping.

The Broncos have a better-than-most secondary thanks to cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Justin Simmons. But the DBs would be even better if they got some heat up front.

