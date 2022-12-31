x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mike Klis

21 Trainer Salute: Gregory latest Broncos to land on IR

The edge rusher was also fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct on top of his previous $50,000 fine for fighting.

More Videos

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado — Not exactly a career day for Broncos’ outside linebacker Randy Gregory.

Although the free-agent pass rusher had his one-game suspension overturned, he was fined $50,000 for instigating, in the view of NFL disciplinarian Derrick Brooks, a postgame fight with Rams guard Oday Aboushi. That was Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Broncos announced Gregory is going on season-ending injured reserve with a troublesome knee injury that has yet to fully recover from October surgery, while the league slapped another $13,261 fine for removing the unsportsmanlike penalty he drew following a second quarter touchdown by the Rams.

Gregory was the Broncos’ top free-agent signing this offseason, drawing a five-year, $70 million contract that is guaranteed for two years and $28 million. He was a force through the first three games, but then came the knee injury in game 4 at Las Vegas and he only played in 6 games this season and had 2.0 sacks.

Credit: AP
Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory (5) looks on during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

He is the 21st player to land on the Broncos’ injured reserve list – most in the NFL, and 9th starter. The 21 Broncos on IR:

Offensive line: Garett Bolles*, Lloyd Cushenberry III*, Tom Compton, Casey Tucker

Running back: Javonte Williams*, Mike Boone, Damarea Crockett

Receiver: Tim Patrick*, KJ Hamler

Tight end: Greg Dulcich*

Defensive line: Dre’Mont Jones*

Defensive back: Ronald Darby*, Darius Phillips

Outside linebacker: Gregory*, Aaron Patrick, Jacob Martin, Christopher Allen

Inside linebacker: Jonas Griffith*, Dakota Allen

Safety: Caden Sterns

Long snapper: Mitch Fraboni

*Starters

Related Articles

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Before You Leave, Check This Out