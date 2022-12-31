21 Trainer Salute: Gregory latest Broncos to land on IR

The edge rusher was also fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct on top of his previous $50,000 fine for fighting.

Example video title will go here for this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado — Not exactly a career day for Broncos’ outside linebacker Randy Gregory.

Although the free-agent pass rusher had his one-game suspension overturned, he was fined $50,000 for instigating, in the view of NFL disciplinarian Derrick Brooks, a postgame fight with Rams guard Oday Aboushi. That was Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Broncos announced Gregory is going on season-ending injured reserve with a troublesome knee injury that has yet to fully recover from October surgery, while the league slapped another $13,261 fine for removing the unsportsmanlike penalty he drew following a second quarter touchdown by the Rams.

Gregory was the Broncos’ top free-agent signing this offseason, drawing a five-year, $70 million contract that is guaranteed for two years and $28 million. He was a force through the first three games, but then came the knee injury in game 4 at Las Vegas and he only played in 6 games this season and had 2.0 sacks.

He is the 21st player to land on the Broncos’ injured reserve list – most in the NFL, and 9th starter. The 21 Broncos on IR:

Offensive line: Garett Bolles*, Lloyd Cushenberry III*, Tom Compton, Casey Tucker

Running back: Javonte Williams*, Mike Boone, Damarea Crockett

Receiver: Tim Patrick*, KJ Hamler

Tight end: Greg Dulcich*

Defensive line: Dre’Mont Jones*

Defensive back: Ronald Darby*, Darius Phillips

Outside linebacker: Gregory*, Aaron Patrick, Jacob Martin, Christopher Allen

Inside linebacker: Jonas Griffith*, Dakota Allen

Safety: Caden Sterns

Long snapper: Mitch Fraboni

*Starters

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.