Klis' Mike Drop podcast: Recapping the Broncos season, Fangio fired, ownership and coaching changes coming

DENVER — Another season to forget.
The Denver Broncos put the finishing touches on yet another losing season this past weekend, extending their NFL playoff drought for a sixth consecutive year.
Those events led to the firing of former head coach Vic Fangio on Sunday, which kickstarted the 2022 offseason.
In his latest podcast, 9NEWS insider Mike Klis recaps Denver's campaign, addresses the Fangio decision and discusses what will come next for the organization -- which is facing major coaching and ownership questions.
Find episodes of Klis' Mike Drop on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and PodBean!
>> Press play below to listen!
