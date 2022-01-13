Klis' Mike Drop podcast: Recapping the Broncos season, Fangio fired, ownership and coaching changes coming

In the latest edition of his podcast, 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis take a look back at another disappointing season, and what's to come next for the organization.

DENVER — Another season to forget.

The Denver Broncos put the finishing touches on yet another losing season this past weekend, extending their NFL playoff drought for a sixth consecutive year.

Those events led to the firing of former head coach Vic Fangio on Sunday, which kickstarted the 2022 offseason.

In his latest podcast, 9NEWS insider Mike Klis recaps Denver's campaign, addresses the Fangio decision and discusses what will come next for the organization -- which is facing major coaching and ownership questions.

