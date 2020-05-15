Most of Broncos preseason schedule is set

Still waiting on Game 3 vs. Rams who are trying to open a new stadium. All 4 Broncos preseason games to be shown on Channel 20.

DENVER — If there are fans, they should assume to plan on cheering, or scolding, from behind a mask.

Whether Broncos fans will be allowed in to Empower Field at Mile High to watch their team play preseason games against the San Francisco 49ers on August 15 and Chicago Bears on August 22 is to be determined. And if they are allowed in, how many, 25,000? Fifty thousand? Up to 70,000?

And will they be tested for fever or the coronavirus at the gates before gaining admittance?

While much remains uncertain, the Broncos did release specific dates and kickoff times for three of their four preseason games Friday. Game 3 against the Los Angeles Rams is to be played between Thursday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 30. The Rams aren't ready to set their schedule as owner Stan Kroenke's new stadium still has work to do before its ready to be inhabited.

A more detailed look at the Broncos' preseason schedule with all four games to be shown on Channel 20:

G ....... Opp. ........ Place ........................................ Time, Day, Date

1. ....... 49ers ....... Empower Field at Mile High ..... 7:05 pm, Sat, Aug. 15

2. ....... Bears ....... Empower Field at Mile High ..... 7:05 pm, Sat, Aug. 22

3. ....... at Rams ... L.A.'s SoFi Stadium .................. Thu, Aug. 27-Sun, Aug. 30

4. ....... at Cardinals ... Arizona's State Farm Stadium ... 8:05 pm, Thu, Sept. 3