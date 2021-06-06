QB battle between Lock, Teddy Two Gloves moves to 11 on 11

As the Broncos and the NFL await a conclusion to the ongoing Packers-Rodgers impasse, their own QB competition carries on.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo — The Great QB Competition That May Not Matter raises a level this week.

The battle between veteran Teddy “Two Gloves” Bridgewater and returning starter Drew Lock promises to get more serious starting Monday, as for the first time this offseason there will be 11 on 11 team periods.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio took a more gradual approach to his OTA (organized team activities) practices this year, as there were no 11 on 11 team periods during the first two weeks.

There will be team periods – if not as many as in the past – through the final four OTAs this week and three minicamp sessions next week.

The quarterback dual takes on greater importance as the Broncos continue their wait on whether the Green Bay Packers will make Aaron Rodgers available for trade. The superstar quarterback apparently desires a trade after 16 years with the Packers. His situation was always going to take time before there was a resolution, and it doesn’t appear it’s any closer.

> Video above: Klis & Tell: Broncos underway with OTAs, different approach vs. Chiefs

Somewhat bizarrely, Packers CEO Mark Murphy responded during a fan mailbag Saturday that the Rodgers situation “has divided our fan base,” while also stating “the less both sides say publicly, the better.”

Hmm. For now, the Packers’ stance is that they are not trading their disgruntled quarterback. If they eventually say “uncle’’ to Rodgers’ wishes, the Broncos figure to be among the top candidates, if not they top candidate, to acquire him.

In the meantime, Fangio has to get his club ready as its currently constructed.

The local media have been able to observe two OTA sessions to date. On May 24, Bridgewater performed as if it was his first practice of the year. Which it was. His timing was off, missing a couple throws to open receivers. Lock, who has attended the Broncos’ offseason program since Day 1 in mid-April, was much sharper.

Last Tuesday, Bridgewater was decidedly the better quarterback. Not only did he throw well during 7 on 7 (no pass rush) drills, he threw a few deep strikes. Lock, meanwhile, appeared so concentrated on obeying his coaches to work on his progressions and see the shorter routes that he was a tick slow getting rid of the ball.

Bridgewater also displayed greater visible leadership in the way he interacted with his teammates.

Winning a practice on June 1, though, matters little. It won’t matter at all if the Broncos eventually land Rodgers. If the Broncos don’t land Rodgers, then the Lock-Teddy Two Gloves competition will be worth observing this week. (The media can watch Monday.)

Bronco Bits

Left tackle Garett Bolles is expected to miss a second week of OTAs to attend to his family matter. Bolles is expected to attend the following week’s minicamp. …

The Broncos are hopeful veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller will participate in the final week of OTAs starting Monday. Fuller and running back Melvin Gordon III are the only two players from the Broncos’ 90-man roster who exercised their voluntary right to not attend the first two weeks of OTAs. Gordon said he would attend the mandatory minicamp next week. …

As the story goes, Bridgewater started playing with gloves on both hands after he was disappointed in how he threw barehanded during his 2014 Pro Day workout. The gloves help give him a quicker release.