Broncos reach 4-year contract agreement with 7th-round corner Kary Vincent Jr.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Kary Vincent Jr., a track speedster and projected slot corner who was one of the Broncos’ 7th-round draft picks, reached agreement with the team on a four-year, $3.58 million contract, a league source told 9NEWS.
Vincent was a two-sport athlete at LSU, a starting corner for the Tigers’ national championship team in 2019 and 100 meter sprinter for their track team. He opted out last year as a senior because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In track, he ran the 100 meters in a wind-aided 10.07 seconds. He also ran lead leg on LSU’s 4 X 100 relay team.
At 5-10, 185 pounds, Vincent is projected to eventually play the inside corner position with the Broncos. He received a $103,412 signing bonus as part of a four-year, $3,583,412 contract. His annual salaries are the league minimum $660,000 for rookies in 2021; $825,000 for first-year players in 2022; $940,000 in 2023 and $1.055 million in 2024.
Broncos rookies report for their minicamp Wednesday night. It will run through Sunday. Vincent and fifth-round safety Caden Sterns are the first two of the Broncos’ 10 draft picks to reach agreements on contracts.
