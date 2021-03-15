Broncos bring back Shelby Harris with three-year, $27 million deal

One of the league's premier inside penetrators, Harris found he had less company in the free agent market compared to last year.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — If at first you don’t strike it rich, try, try again.

Right, Shelby Harris?

The Broncos’ 3-4 defensive end used needed the leverage of free agency a second time to get the fairly big contract he was looking for last year. Harris and the Broncos agreed on a new three-year, $27 million contract on Monday, a source told 9NEWS.

Harris, 29, had a better season in 2019 when he had 6.0 sacks and led the league with 9 pass deflections while playing in all 16 games for the Broncos – stretching his consecutive games played to streak to 48 over three seasons.

Hoping to get a $10 million to $12 million a year contract in free agency last year, Harris wound up lost in a free-agent pool that was loaded with younger, top-flight, interior defensive lineman. He fired two agents before finding Ryan Williams, who helped sign Harris back to the Broncos on a one-year, prove-it-again deal of $3.5 million.

Although Harris entered free agency a year older, and was coming off a 2020 season in which he missed five games because of COVID and injury, causing his stats to drop to 2.5 sacks and 7 pass deflections, the market didn’t have as many quality interior defensive linemen compared to last year.

A strong family man, Harris has said numerous times he wanted to stay in Denver. He had drawn interest from other teams but took the $9 million a year deal with the Broncos.