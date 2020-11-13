Bronco notes: Glasgow describes COVID bout

Calvin Anderson has chance for first NFL start although Demar Dotson returned for limited practice Friday. Sly thinks Talib fits as NFL analyst.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — People either know all to well what coronavirus is like or they are curious to know.

Broncos right guard Graham Glasgow was accommodating in describing his recent bout with COVID-19 during a Zoom media conference Friday. Glasgow was out 10 to 12 days after learning October 30 he had tested positive for the virus. He returned to the practice field Wednesday.

"It was a little weird," Glasgow said. "I had a lot of coughing, stuffy nose, stuff like that. I was still able to smell and taste, so nothing like that, but I do have asthma, so a little bit of the respiratory stuff was getting to me. But I was able to come back on Sunday in our little ramp up period and work out and get my conditioning back to the level that it was basically at before I got COVID."

After missing the past two games, Glasgow will start Sunday against the rival Raiders in Las Vegas and line up next to either Demar Dotson or Calvin Anderson at right tackle. Any lingering effects from the virus?

"After not playing football for a couple weeks—a little rusty—but other than that I’ve been working through that and getting better this week," Glasgow said. "I think that the conditioning aspect shouldn’t be an issue and I’m just trying to go out there and play a good game on Sunday."

Calvin or Demar at right tackle?

Demar Dotson, the veteran who started the previous five games at right tackle, returned to practice on a very limited basis Friday. He suffered a strained groin and hand injury in the previous game at Atlanta and was replaced by Jake Rodgers. Rodgers suffered a shoulder injury during practice Wednesday and didn’t practice the past couple days, although he worked on the side Friday and is listed as questionable for the game Sunday at Las Vegas.

If neither Dotson or Rodgers can play, Calvin Anderson would get his first NFL start. Anderson has taken almost every rep at right tackle this week. Anderson is a second-year player from Rice University and the University of Texas who has played special teams this year but has yet to take an offensive snap.

"I like what I see from him,’’ Fangio said. "I know our defensive players respect him and his ability. … If he has to play on Sunday, I’m kind of anxious to see him play and I think he’ll play well."

Sly endorses Talib

Defensive tackle Sylvester Williams, in his second stint with the Broncos, was a three-year teammate of cornerback Aqib Talib, an outsized personality who often uses his own vocabulary. Was Williams surprised to learn Talib was selected to serve as TV color commentator for the Lions-Washington game Sunday on Fox?

"Aqib is a very intelligent guy, especially football wise,’’ Williams said. "I knew he would have some involvement in sports. Broadcasting—I think it fits him perfect. If you look at a TV analyst or sports analyst, he fits the description. You’re talking about a guy that had a Hall of Fame career, won a Super Bowl and went to two more Super Bowls. I think he went to one in New England and I think he went to one with the Rams. He had a great career, and you can’t ask for someone who knows more about the game than he does. Aqib is a raw guy, so he’s going to speak facts and he’s going to speak the truth. I’m honestly excited."

Bronco Bits

With Noah Fant and Nick Vannett the only healthy tight ends, Troy Fumagalli figures to have a chance at a game-day promotion from the practice squad. ...

With core special teamer Joe Jones out this Sunday with a calf injury, the Broncos will need a linebacker to replace him. Josh Watson would be a logical candidate although because he has burned his two game-day elevations from the practice squad, he would have to be promoted on to the 53-man roster. It also appears veteran linebacker Mark Barron is nearing a return from injured reserve, although he wouldn't play much special teams.

