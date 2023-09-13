Broncos promote WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

As expected, safety Caden Sterns goes on IR with knee injury. Receiver Michael Bandy brought back to practice squad.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Lil'Jordan Humphrey is hot.

The 6-foot-4 receiver had four catches for 57 yards in the Broncos' final preseason game, was called up from the practice squad to play in the regular-season opener Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and caught Denver's first touchdown, a 5-yard score off a scramble throw by Russell Wilson.

Humphrey, a fifth-year player, was rewarded Wednesday when the Broncos officially promoted him to their 53-man active roster. To make room for Humphrey, the Broncos placed safety Caden Sterns on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury.

Sterns appeared to suffer a torn patellar tendon on his second defensive snap of the game Sunday in a 17-16 loss to the Raiders. The Broncos play Washington this Sunday afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High. The team is honoring former outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware for his Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement and the 25th anniversary of their Super Bowl XXXIII team.

To replace Humphrey on the practice squad, the Broncos signed receiver Michael Bandy, who had a nice preseason for the team before he was among the final cuts.

