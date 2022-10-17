A 13-season snub: Broncos safety Kareem Jackson proves worth by continuing to play at a high level

Even if he's never been named to the Pro Bowl, Jackson one of just two defensive backs left from class of 2010.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There were 53 defensive backs selected in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Only two are still playing. The Patriots’ Devin McCourty and the Broncos’ Kareem Jackson.

And from those two survivors only one has never been elected to the Pro Bowl.

"I know, right," Jackson said. "Crazy."

Jackson will make his sixth start in his 13th NFL season Monday night when the Broncos visit their AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers at the palace called SoFi Stadium. The University of Alabama product may eventually retire with the distinction as one of the best players to never make a Pro Bowl.

"Might have to," Jackson said Saturday afternoon at his locker inside the Broncos’ UCHealth Training Center. "The thing about it is I’m completely fine with that. The Pro Bowl is a (bleep) show anyway with the way they pick guys but that’s no indication on my career."

No, it’s not. A better indication are Jackson’s 181 games played and 173 starts, more than 800 tackles and 100 pass breakups, plus his 20 interceptions.

And also that two teams gave him big-money contracts.

It was the Houston Texans who drafted Jackson in the first round and after five years gave him a four-year, $34 million extension. Most of those 9 seasons in Houston were as a cornerback. When Jackson became a free agent in 2019, he signed with the Broncos as a safety even though he still has a cornerback’s build at 5-foot-10, 183 pounds. He got $23 million over his two years with Denver, then accepted pay cuts these last two seasons.

Overall he’s made nearly $77 million in career earnings.

"For me it’s all about being accountable and being consistent," Jackson said. "I feel like I’ve done that throughout my career and I’m still here and I believe I’m still playing at a high level."

The switch from cornerback to safety has partially helped extend the careers of Jackson and McCourty, who made the transition in his third season. Jackson is 34 and McCourty is 35 and there aren’t many cornerbacks playing at that age. In fact, there are none.

"It’s still kind of taxing on the body," Jackson said of the safety position. "Depending on what scheme you’re in it’s a different skill set. It’s a little bit more physical at safety, help more in the run game."

Still, a lot of safeties from that 2010 draft class – like Eric Berry (whose career was interrupted by Hodgkin’s lymphoma), Earl Thomas and T.J. Ward, a trio that combined for 14 Pro Bowl berths – have long been retired while Jackson and McCourty play on.

"I knew McCourty and I were the only two left from the first round," Jackson said. "I wasn’t sure about everybody else. It was a pretty good class. Only two left."

