Broncos first pick, No. 64 overall, is Oklahoma edge rusher Nik Bonitto

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After a long wait, the Broncos finally got to make their draft pick. With the No. 64 overall selection, Denver general manager George Paton added Oklahoma edge rusher Nik Bonitto.

In the second round, Paton traded back from No. 75 and took Houston's No. 80 pick in the second round and added another pick in the fifth round. With the No. 80 pick, the Broncos took UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich.

The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, Bonitto had 16.0 sacks the past two years. He is 6-foot-3, 248 pounds and runs the 40 in 4.56 seconds. Bonitto, 22, joins a pass-rush stable that includes Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory, Malik Reed and Baron Browning.

Chubb and Reed are free agents after the 2022 season.

"Can't wait to get to work,'' Bonitto said in a conference call with the Denver media from his Florida home.

Bonitto had a top 30 visit to Broncos' headquarters last week.

"They were one of my last top 30 visits and just getting the vibe from the staff and all the guys that are upstairs, I mean, they really made me a priority and really made me feel like they wanted me,'' Bonitto said.

The Broncos did not have a pick in the first round or early in the second round after sending those picks to Seattle in exchange for quarterback Russell Wilson. Before Friday night is through, the Broncos have two, third-round draft picks, No. 75 and 96 overall. The pick used on Bonitto, and No. 96 were acquired from the Los Angeles Rams last season in exchange for Broncos' all-time pass rusher Von Miller.

"They're looking to make a push and win a championship and that's what I'm trying to add,'' Bonitto said.

Dulcich, 22, is -4, 243 pounds and runs the 40 in 4.69. Among the tight end prospects in this draft, he was the most similar to Noah Fant in that he's a deep-ball threat. In his last two seasons for the Bruins, Dulcich had a combined 68 catches for a robust 18.3-yard average.

Fant was traded to Seattle in March as part of the Russell Wilson trade. Dulcich will join Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Tomlinson and Shaun Beyer as Broncos' tight ends.

