Broncos set 53-man roster

Denver trims 21 players off their roster Tuesday. Purcell, Tomlinson released but will re-sign Wednesday in procedural moves.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Jalen Virgil keeps the Broncos’ undrafted rookie run going. The receiver had the speed to extend the run to 18 of the past 19 years an undrafted rookie has made the Broncos’ season-opening roster.

The Broncos also managed to save a receiver spot for Tyrie Cleveland, who special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes badly wanted as a core player for his units. Cleveland essentially missed all of training camp and the preseason after he a helmet banged into his throat.

All the 2022 drafted rookies save one made the season-opening roster. The rooks who made it: Second round outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, third round tight end Greg Dulcich, fourth-round corner Damarri Mathis and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike; fifth round safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, returner/receiver Montrell Washington and guard-center Luke Wattenberg; and sixth-round defensive linemen Matt Henningsen.

The only draft pick waived was seventh-round cornerback Faion Hicks.

Two veterans – defensive tackle Mike Purcell and tight end Eric Tomlinson – were released for procedural reasons and will be signed back onto the 53-man roster Wednesday. The Broncos needed to keep rookie tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) and third-year cornerback Michael Ojemudia (elbow) on their 53-man roster Tuesday because had they been placed on injured reserve (IR) they would have been done for the season. Dulcich and Ojemudia will be placed on short-term IR on Wednesday, which will mean only missing four games.

Dulcich and Ojemudia will have their roster spots filled by Purcell and Tomlinson – who were picked because as veterans they are not subject to waivers -- on Wednesday.

The Broncos started the day with a 74-man roster. Here are their 21 roster moves:

Released

Josh Johnson, QB

Mike Purcell, DT*

Eric Tomlinson, TE*

Waived

McTelvin Agim, DL

Quinn Bailey, OL

Jonathan Harris, DL

Faion Hicks, CB

Kendall Hinton, WR

Zack Johnson, OL

Jonathan Kongbo, OLB

Kana’i Maugua, ILB

Ja’Quan McMillian, CB

Netane Muti, G

Michael Niese, OL

Devine Ozigbo, RB

Dylan Parham, TE

J.R. Reed, S

Darrius Shepherd, WR

Seth Williams, WR

Injured reserve

Brandon Johnson, WR

Traded

Malik Reed, OLB

*Purcell and Tomlinson will return to roster on Wednesday.

Here is the Broncos’ 53-man roster:

OFFENSE (24)

Quarterback (2): Russell Wilson, Brett Rypien

Running back (3): Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon, Mike Boone

Fullback (1): Andrew Beck

Tight end (3): Albert Okwuegbunam, Greg Dulcich*, Eric Tomlinson*, Eric Saubert

Dulcich is on roster Tuesday, but will move to short-term IR on Wednesday and Tomlinson, who was technically released Tuesday, will return to roster.

Receivers (6): Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Montrell Washington, Tyrie Cleveland, Jalen Virgil

Offensive line (9): Garett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Quinn Meinerz, Billy Turner*, Calvin Anderson*, Graham Glasgow, Cam Fleming*, Luke Wattenberg.

*Broncos keep three right tackles as insurance to projected starter Billy Turner's continued recovery from knee surgery.

Special teams (3)

Kicker (1): Brandon McManus

Punter (1): Corliss Waitman

Long snapper (1): Jacob Bobenmoyer

DEFENSE (26)

Defensive line (5): Dre’Mont Jones, D.J. Jones, Mike Purcell*, DeShawn Williams, Eyioma Uwazurike, Matt Henningsen

Purcell was technically released but will re-sign Wednesday once cornerback Michael Ojemudia reverts to short-term IR.

Outside linebackers (6): Randy Gregory, Bradley Chubb, Nik Bonitto, Baron Browning, Jonathon Cooper, Aaron Patrick.

Inside linebackers (4): Josey Jewell, Jonas Griffith, Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad

Cornerbacks (6): Pat Surtain II, Ronald Darby, K’Waun Williams, Damarri Mathis, Michael Ojemudia*, Essang Bassey.

Ojemudia expected to be placed on short-term IR on Wednesday.

Safeties (5): Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Caden Sterns, P.J. Locke, Delarrin Turner-Yell

