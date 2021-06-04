Broncos acquire veteran defensive lineman Shamar Stephen

Stephen, 30, played six of his first seven NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, where George Paton served as an assistant general manager.

DENVER — The Broncos added depth to the interior of their defensive line by reaching agreement veteran Shamar Stephen on a one-year contract.

Stephen, 30, played six of his first seven NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, where George Paton served as an assistant general manager. Paton is now the Broncos’ GM who has spent the better part of his offseason upgrading Vic Fangio’s defense.

>>Video above: Broncos' free agency look: Defensive linemen

A two-down starter the past three seasons for Seattle and Minnesota, Stephen is a 6-foot-5, 309-pound, run-stopping defensive tackle who figures to compete with Mike Purcell and DeShawn Williams in the middle of Fangio’s 3-4 front. Stephen was a seventh-round draft selection out of Connecticut by the Vikings in 2014.

Purcell anchored the Broncos’ nose tackle position the past two seasons but shortly after signing contract extension last season he suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury in game 6 against the Chiefs.

