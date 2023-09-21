With mighty Miami offense up next, Denver defenders Simmons, Purcell injuries a concern

The safety Simmons was hurt late in the first half but stayed in the game and didn't miss a snap.

DENVER — Uh oh. Broncos star safety Justin Simmons missed practice again Thursday because of a hip injury, according to the team’s injury report.

Simmons had been sidelined through training camp and the preseason because of a groin injury. His latest injury occurred late in the first half against Washington. The Commanders were facing a third-and-13 at their own 34 yard line with 13 seconds left in the half when quarterback Sam Howell completed a perfectly thrown sideline-and-go to tight end John Bates.

Simmons arrived late for the pass breakup but not for the tackle. After the collision, Simmons was shaken up on all fours until he used his left arm to clutch the pain in his lower abdomen area.

Broncos nose tackle Mike Purcell also did not practice Thursday because of an ankle injury. Simmons and Purcell both rehabbed on the side, injury field during practice.

With the Denver D coming off a disappointing performance last week in a 35-33 loss to Washington and Miami’s No. 1-ranked offense up next, the injuries to Simmons and Purcell would be a blow if they are unable to play. If they are able to practice Friday, even if on a limited basis, it would raise hopes they will be able to play Sunday.

The safety position in particular has been battered by the loss of Caden Sterns to a season-ending knee injury while another top backup, P.J. Locke, is on injured reserve for at least two more games.

“If you have Justin it’s still hard to get them stopped,’’ Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Thursday of the Dolphins’ offense. “So our plan won’t change much. We’ve got guys that were hand-picked to be on this team who can play for us. I have no issues with those guys. Even last week when those kids were in the game (after the Kareem Jackson ejection) I was fine. I wasn’t nervous. Because I’ve watched them play out here on the (practice) field and they work hard, they’re smart guys. So I have no concern about our safety depth.’’

Simmons was an Iron Man in the four-year period from 2018-2021 when he played in all 65 games. He also played in the opener last season but suffered a quad injury that sidelined him for four games. He missed a fifth game last year because of a knee injury but still managed to tie for the NFL lead with 6 interceptions. He had 27 interceptions through his first seven NFL seasons and is looking for his first in 2023.

If Simmons can’t go or is limited Sunday, the Broncos would likely use second-year safety Dellarin Turner-Yell opposite starter Kareem Jackson. Rookie safety J.L. Skinner has yet to dress for a game but may also be in the mix Sunday. The Broncos also have safety Devon Key on their practice squad.