DENVER — Caught up with Broncos' free-agent safety Kareem Jackson on Wednesday night at the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame banquet.

He flew in from his offseason home in Houston to support and honor his good friend Demaryius Thomas, the former Broncos' receiver great who was inducted posthumously into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame.

Jackson told 9NEWS he received a contract offer from the Broncos a week ago but it hasn't yet enticed him enough to accept, at least not yet. He does hope something can be worked out soon.

He has spoken with Broncos head coach Sean Payton about a return. Broncos' defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was Jackson's defensive backs coach in Houston from 2011-13.

Jackson, who turned 35 two weeks ago, has continued to play at a high level despite his age. A first round draft pick of the Houston Texans in 2010 - the same year Thomas was a Broncos' first-round draft pick - Jackson finished his his 13th season in the NFL and fourth with the Broncos in January.

Jackson initially signed a three-year, $33 million contract as a free agent with Denver in 2019 but after two years and collecting $22 million, he accepted a pay cut to $5 million in 2021 and $2 million in 2022.

He has been a full-time starter all four years with the Broncos and served as a co-captain the past two years.

Jackson has started opposite Justin Simmons as the Broncos' two starting safeties the past four years. Caden Sterns has been the third safety the previous two years but he is coming off hip surgery that forced him to miss most of last season and he may not be ready by the start of training camp.