Survey shows 62 percent of fans attending training camp don't own season tickets. And 35 percent have not previously attended a camp practice.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Halfway through the Broncos’ inaugural fan ticketed training camp, it’s fair to summarize all the angst and trepidation was overblown.

The ticket system has worked.

Based on the berm seating area that has been consistently full – but not overcrowded -- through each of the first six fan-attended training camp practices, the tickets seem to give Broncos fans something of value, even if they’re free.

“I think they give people a sense of certainty,’’ Broncos president Damani Leech said in an interview with 9NEWS as camp practice began Friday. “They know if they have a ticket, they are able to get in. They don’t have to stress and worry about, ‘Am I going to make it in? Is there going to be room for me?’

“If you have a ticket, you can sit comfortably. I think it’s great for them. And it enables us to have communication with them.’’

For instance, earlier this week much of the Denver metropolitan area was deluged by a torrential overnight rainstorm.

“We lost some of our parking lot,’’ Leech said. “We were able to e-mail those folks directly, early in the morning and say, ‘Hey, these lots are going to be down. There are a few other lots that are available.’ It worked out really well.”

The ticketing system also allows the Broncos to survey fans after each practice. Here’s what the team has found:

*62 percent of fans who have attended training camp this year do not own season tickets.

“So we’re diversifying the number of people who get a chance to connect with the Broncos,’’ Leech said.

*35 percent are first-time training camp attendees.

“A lot of first-time people are showing up every day,’’ Leech said.

*91 percent of respondents indicate this year’s training camp experience is better or as good as previous years. Last weekend’s ‘Back Together Saturday’ event drew 95 percent positive responses.

*Much of the positive feedback stems from the long-held tradition of fans having access to players after practice.

“They’re tired. It’s hot. But they still go over and sign autographs and spend a little bit of time with them,’’ Leech said. “They spend some time with their families. The players have been great.”

Perhaps a fair percentage of those positive reviews stems from the team capping attendance at 3,000. Especially for those Saturday practices when in previous years the environment was sometimes best described as overcrowded chaos. Leech wouldn’t provide the exact attendance counts, as the team did in previous years. But by the naked eye, the berm is more consistently full this year than it has been since the Tebow/Manning era of 2010-15.

Which is saying something the team has not exactly generated a massive amount of positive buzz in recent years. The Broncos were a disappointing 5-12 last year, their first with star quarterback Russell Wilson and the team’s sixth losing season in a row.

“We’re not publicizing attendance numbers because that’s not what it’s about,’’ Leech said. “What it’s about is making sure the people who have access have an elevated, comfortable experience. What I’ve been really surprised by is how consistently fans have come out. Even in the middle week, people have come out here with their kids.’’

The return-ticket system has also been encouraging. Through six of the 12 open camp practices, more than 500 tickets have been returned – and quickly snatched up.

It’s also helped the Broncos understand what their fans may desire with a new or renovated training camp facility once the Walton-Penner ownership group make a final decision on the best way to improve the fan experience.

“Still researching that,’’ Leech said. “Part of the feedback we’ve got from the fans certainly was about shade. I’ve spent some time over there on the berm and I feel it. I understand that issue and that will be something we’ll continue to research.”

Seating and food options are two other areas where fans would like to see improvements. Which is another thing about the Broncos’ new camp ticketing system – it’s helped the team learn what is most important to their fans.

The Broncos remaining camp schedule for fans (all practices start at 10 a.m.):

*Saturday

*Tuesday

*Wednesday

*Tuesday, Aug. 15

*Wednesday, Aug. 16

*Thursday, Aug. 17