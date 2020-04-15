DENVER — Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is going to begin the team’s three-week, offseason virtual meeting and classroom work on April 27, a team source told 9NEWS.

All teams have three weeks to complete their offseason virtual team meeting/classroom work whether they start on April 20 or April 27. With the NFL Draft coming up April 23-25, it made sense for the Broncos’ personnel and coaches to focus first on finalizing their plan for their 10 picks – with five coming in the first 95 selections – and then concentrate on getting its 90-man roster for the 2020 season. Providing the coronavirus pandemic abates to the point there is a 2020 season.

This is Phase I of the NFL offseason program that was negotiated earlier this week between the league and players union. Each team can have maximum of 4 hours of virtual classroom/meetings per day for a maximum of 4 days a week.

Phase II is a six-week program that runs from May 18 to June 26.

RELATED: NFL, union approve virtual offseason workout program

RELATED: Elway's first-round draft history says patience is best

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports