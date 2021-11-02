Broncos trade rookie corner Kary Vincent Jr. for Eagles' 6th-round draft pick

Trading season is finished for George Paton. Von and Vincent dealt in exchange for 2nd. 3rd, 6th-round picks in 2022 draft. Callahan headed to IR.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Going to miss Kary Vincent Jr. His little laugh.

The Broncos so liked Vincent’s cover ability even though he opted out of his senior, 2020 season at LSU, they selected him in the seventh round of the 2021 Draft. And even though the rookie Vincent was inactive for all 8 games the Broncos have played this year, he stayed on their active 53-man roster because they liked the way he was developing.

You’ll just have to accept this. Kary Vincent? Never knew ya. Vincent was traded Tuesday afternoon to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft. That’s right, Vincent was a 7th-round pick in the draft, didn’t play all year, and yet his value improved to a 6th-round pick.

What forced Broncos general manager George Paton to make a decision on Vincent was the impending return of cornerbacks Michael Ojemudia and Essang Bassey, who were rookies starters last season. Roster spots were needed and rather than the risk losing Vincent or another player to waivers, Paton got value and then some for Vincent. Has it been mentioned the Broncos got a 6th-round draft pick for a 7th-round rookie who has yet to play?

9NEWS reported the Vincent-Eagles trade 18 minutes after the 2 p.m. deadline. The delay occurred because the team had trouble reaching Vincent to inform him of the trade. Someone on the Eagles’ scouting staff clearly liked the work the Broncos’ football personnel department did on rookie cornerbacks in early May. Earlier this season, the Eagles signed undrafted rookie corner Mac McCain III off the Broncos’ practice squad.

And so ends the trading season for Broncos’ first-year general manager George Paton.

Starting last week, when he acquired Minnesota outside linebacker Stephen Weatherly and Rams inside linebacker Kenny Young for little in return, and ending with the last 24 hours, when he picked up a second-, third- and sixth-round draft pick in return for Von Miller, Vincent and cash considerations ($9 million of Miller’s salary), Paton seemed to get good value.

Miller was a Broncos superstar who turns 33 in March and had his last double-digit sack season in 2018. He showed up at the Rams facility Tuesday, passed his physical (he missed the Broncos’ game Sunday because of a sprained ankle) and the trade was officially consummated. Meanwhile, Young started at inside linebacker in his first game with the Broncos on Sunday and Weatherly registered a sack in his first game as a Bronco.

As for the future, the Broncos now have 11 picks in the 2021 draft including 5 in the top 100: One in the first round; two in the second round; two in third round; one in the fourth; two in the fifth round, one in the sixth; and two in the seventh round.

Callahan to IR

Bryce Callahan is headed to short-term injured reserve as the veteran cornerback will miss significant time with a knee injury suffered Sunday against Washington, a source told 9News. For now, the Broncos do not think Callahan needs surgery although his recovery will take longer than the three-week IR minimum.

With Callahan down, head coach Vic Fangio is expected to use some combination of Nate Hairston, Kyle Fuller, Ojemuida and Bassey as replacements. Callahan was the Broncos’ nickel corner through the first 8 games, a position Bassey and Hairston have played.

Meanwhile, there is hope left tackle Garett Bolles can avoid an IR stint, although his Grade 2 high ankle sprain is expected to sideline him from the Broncos’ next game Sunday at Dallas. Calvin Anderson is expected to start in his place Sunday.

