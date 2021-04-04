x
Mike Klis

Broncos trivia: Test how well you know your team in good times and bad

With the NFL moving to a 17-game season, we look back at the 14-game and 16-game Broncos.

DENVER — From now on, a 1,000-yard rushing season will mean averaging 58.8 yards a game.

Big deal.

Years from now, especially after the NFL moves to an 18-game season, will Peyton Manning’s 55 touchdown pass/5,477 passing yard season of 2013 get a 16-game asterisk?

Probably not. Over the years, has anyone heard how Joe Namath had the most prolific passing season in 14-game history when the Jets’ quarterback threw for 4,007 yards in 1967 – the only 4,000-yard passing season in 14-game history.

>>Video above: Broncos Trivia with Brandon McManus

The NFL moves to a 17-game season while the Broncos have fallen into the kind of rut that hasn’t been this deep since their 14-game season days. This Broncos trivia quiz is a helmet salute to both.

As always, we grade on a curve.

5 correct answers … You’ve followed this team through thick and thin.

4 correct ………………. You love the Broncos and you question whether the quarterback has what it takes.

3 correct ……………… You have been there since the Orange Crush defense of ‘77.

2 correct ……………… Broncos history began with Elway.

1 or none …………….. Bring the dip at the season-opening party.

1. Since the 16-game schedule began in 1978, this player had the fewest yards (not including shortened strike season) among the Broncos’ yearly receiving leaders:

A. Eric Decker

B. Mike Young

C. Vance Johnson

D. Steve Watson

2. In the 61-year history of the franchise, this player had the fewest yards among the Broncos’ yearly rushing leaders:

A. Donnie Stone

B. Floyd Little

C. Gerald Willhite

D. Peyton Hillis

3. Since 1978, this quarterback had the fewest passing yards (not including strike-shortened seasons) among the Broncos’ yearly passing leaders:

A. Tim Tebow

B. John Elway

C. Craig Morton

D. Joe Flacco

4. The worst teams in Broncos’ history were in 1963 and 1964 when they posted back-to-back 2-11-1 marks. What was the worst Broncos’ team during the 16-game era (not including strike seasons) in terms of winning percentage?

A. 1990

B. 1999

C. 2010

D. 2017 and 2020

5. The first Broncos running back to have back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons was:

A. Floyd Little

B. Otis Armstrong

C. Terrell Davis

D. Bobby Humphrey

6. The Broncos’ 14-game single-season passing yardage record holder is:

A. Craig Morton

B. Frank Tripucka

C. Charley Johnson

D. Steve Ramsay

7. The Broncos’ record for most career interceptions by a defensive lineman is 2, shared by 4 players. Name one of those 4 defensive linemen.

8. The Broncos record for most career sacks by a defensive back is 15.0 held by this player:

A. Dennis Smith

B. Randy Robbins

C. John Lynch

D. Eric Brown

9. The Broncos running back with the most career receiving touchdowns is:

A. Floyd Little

B. Sammy Winder

C. Steve Sewell

D. Kyle Johnson

ANSWERS

1. A. Decker with 612 yards in 2011. You know, the Tebow year.

Credit: AP
Denver Broncos wide receiver Eric Decker (87) makes a touchdown reception against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Brandon Flowers (24) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. Where will Maurice Jones-Drew, Decker and Michael Vick wind up. They are some of the best-known players available as NFL free agency begins. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

2. D. Hillis with 348 yards rushing in 2008. Injuries forced the Broncos to through seven running backs that season.

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
This Dec. 7, 2008 file photo shows Denver Broncos fullback Peyton Hillis saluting the crowd after running for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Denver. Hillis and a 2011 draft pick were traded to the Cleveland Browns for quarterback Brady Quinn. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

3. B. Elway with 1,663 passing yards in his rookie year of 1983, when he split time with Steve DeBerg. Tebow had the second fewest with 1,729 passing yards in 2011, the year he replaced Kyle Orton as the starter in game 6.

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway releases the football, Friday, Jan. 26, 1990 in New Orleans during the final full practice before Super Bowl XXIV. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

4. C. 2010. The Broncos went 4-12 that year under Josh McDaniels, who was fired after a 3-9 start and replaced on interim basis by Eric Studesville, who finished 1-3.

Credit: AP
New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels watches warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

5. D. Bobby Humphrey rushed for 1,151 and 1,202 yards in 1989-90. Terrell Davis, Clinton Portis and Phillip Lindsay are the only Broncos running backs to have back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

Credit: AP
Denver Broncos Bobby Humphrey (26) is tackled by Seattle Seahawk? Kelly Stouffer (11) as Robert Blackmon (25) comes in to assist Stouffer during a first quarter action American Bowl, an NFL?s pre-season exhibition game on Sunday, August 5, 1990 at the Tokyo Dome. (AP Photo/Katsumi Kasahara)

6. B. Frank Tripucka. He became the first quarterback in NFL-AFL history to surpass the 3,000-yard passing milestone when he did so in the Broncos’ inaugural season of 1960. Tripucka’s 3,038 passing yards in the 14-game season of 1960 held as a team record until 1981, when Craig Morton threw for 3,195 yards in a 16-game season.

Credit: AP
In this Sept. 30, 1962 file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Frank Tripucka (18) drives through the New York Titans line standing up to score on a 1-yard touchdown in fourth quarter of American Football League game in New York. Denver line men are guarding Bob McCullough (67) and center Jim Carton (52). Peyton Manning has a five-year, $96 million contract with the Denver Broncos. His familiar No. 18 was actually retired--a tribute to Denver's first quarterback, Tripucka, who was more than happy to let Manning bring it out of mothballs. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey, File)

7. Shane Dronett, Trevor Pryce, Marcus Thomas, Chester McGlockton each had two interceptions while playing for the Broncos.

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this Sept. 22, 2002 file photo, Denver Broncos defensive tackle Chester McGlockton (91) is congratulated by teammates after his first quarter fumble return for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills, in Denver. Stanford assistant coach and four-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Chester McGlockton has died. The school said Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2011 that McGlockton died overnight. He was 42. The cause of death was not immediately announced. He played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Los Angeles Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and New York Jets. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski, File)

8. A. Dennis Smith had 15.0 career sacks from his safety position. Robbins was next among Broncos’ defensive backs with 8.0 sacks followed by Lynch with 7.0 and Brown with 5.5.

Credit: AP
New York Giants tight end Mark Bavaro (89) is stopped by Denver Broncos Dennis Smith (49) after taking a 17-yard pass from quarterback Phil Simms in the first quarter of Super Bowl XXI in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 25, 1987. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

9. C. Sewell with 13 receiving touchdowns. Floyd Little had the most career receptions (215) and receiving yards (2,418) among Broncos running backs but his 9 receiving touchdowns were second to Sewell.

Credit: AP
Denver Broncos Steve Sewell heads for the goal line to score the second touchdown for the Broncos during the first quarter against Cleveland, Jan. 17, 1988 in Denver. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

