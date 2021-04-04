Broncos trivia: Test how well you know your team in good times and bad

With the NFL moving to a 17-game season, we look back at the 14-game and 16-game Broncos.

DENVER — From now on, a 1,000-yard rushing season will mean averaging 58.8 yards a game.

Big deal.

Years from now, especially after the NFL moves to an 18-game season, will Peyton Manning’s 55 touchdown pass/5,477 passing yard season of 2013 get a 16-game asterisk?

Probably not. Over the years, has anyone heard how Joe Namath had the most prolific passing season in 14-game history when the Jets’ quarterback threw for 4,007 yards in 1967 – the only 4,000-yard passing season in 14-game history.

The NFL moves to a 17-game season while the Broncos have fallen into the kind of rut that hasn’t been this deep since their 14-game season days. This Broncos trivia quiz is a helmet salute to both.

As always, we grade on a curve.

5 correct answers … You’ve followed this team through thick and thin.

4 correct ………………. You love the Broncos and you question whether the quarterback has what it takes.

3 correct ……………… You have been there since the Orange Crush defense of ‘77.

2 correct ……………… Broncos history began with Elway.

1 or none …………….. Bring the dip at the season-opening party.

1. Since the 16-game schedule began in 1978, this player had the fewest yards (not including shortened strike season) among the Broncos’ yearly receiving leaders:

A. Eric Decker

B. Mike Young

C. Vance Johnson

D. Steve Watson

2. In the 61-year history of the franchise, this player had the fewest yards among the Broncos’ yearly rushing leaders:

A. Donnie Stone

B. Floyd Little

C. Gerald Willhite

D. Peyton Hillis

3. Since 1978, this quarterback had the fewest passing yards (not including strike-shortened seasons) among the Broncos’ yearly passing leaders:

A. Tim Tebow

B. John Elway

C. Craig Morton

D. Joe Flacco

4. The worst teams in Broncos’ history were in 1963 and 1964 when they posted back-to-back 2-11-1 marks. What was the worst Broncos’ team during the 16-game era (not including strike seasons) in terms of winning percentage?

A. 1990

B. 1999

C. 2010

D. 2017 and 2020

5. The first Broncos running back to have back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons was:

A. Floyd Little

B. Otis Armstrong

C. Terrell Davis

D. Bobby Humphrey

6. The Broncos’ 14-game single-season passing yardage record holder is:

A. Craig Morton

B. Frank Tripucka

C. Charley Johnson

D. Steve Ramsay

7. The Broncos’ record for most career interceptions by a defensive lineman is 2, shared by 4 players. Name one of those 4 defensive linemen.

8. The Broncos record for most career sacks by a defensive back is 15.0 held by this player:

A. Dennis Smith

B. Randy Robbins

C. John Lynch

D. Eric Brown

9. The Broncos running back with the most career receiving touchdowns is:

A. Floyd Little

B. Sammy Winder

C. Steve Sewell

D. Kyle Johnson

ANSWERS

1. A. Decker with 612 yards in 2011. You know, the Tebow year.

2. D. Hillis with 348 yards rushing in 2008. Injuries forced the Broncos to through seven running backs that season.

3. B. Elway with 1,663 passing yards in his rookie year of 1983, when he split time with Steve DeBerg. Tebow had the second fewest with 1,729 passing yards in 2011, the year he replaced Kyle Orton as the starter in game 6.

4. C. 2010. The Broncos went 4-12 that year under Josh McDaniels, who was fired after a 3-9 start and replaced on interim basis by Eric Studesville, who finished 1-3.

5. D. Bobby Humphrey rushed for 1,151 and 1,202 yards in 1989-90. Terrell Davis, Clinton Portis and Phillip Lindsay are the only Broncos running backs to have back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

6. B. Frank Tripucka. He became the first quarterback in NFL-AFL history to surpass the 3,000-yard passing milestone when he did so in the Broncos’ inaugural season of 1960. Tripucka’s 3,038 passing yards in the 14-game season of 1960 held as a team record until 1981, when Craig Morton threw for 3,195 yards in a 16-game season.

7. Shane Dronett, Trevor Pryce, Marcus Thomas, Chester McGlockton each had two interceptions while playing for the Broncos.

8. A. Dennis Smith had 15.0 career sacks from his safety position. Robbins was next among Broncos’ defensive backs with 8.0 sacks followed by Lynch with 7.0 and Brown with 5.5.

9. C. Sewell with 13 receiving touchdowns. Floyd Little had the most career receptions (215) and receiving yards (2,418) among Broncos running backs but his 9 receiving touchdowns were second to Sewell.

