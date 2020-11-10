Broncos new 2020 schedule announced

Patriots game is next Sunday; Dolphins game moved from Week 6 to Week 11 on Nov. 22; Chargers game moved from Week 11 to Week 8, Nov. 1.

DENVER — The NFL has announced the Broncos’ new schedule after their game Monday against New England was postponed because of another positive coronavirus test to a Patriots player.

The adjusted schedule:

*Week 5 (Sunday) is now the Broncos bye, which has passed.

*Week 5 game at New England now moved to week 6 next Sunday, October 18 at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is at 11 a.m., which had been its original time.

*Week 6 game vs. Dolphins at Empower Field at Mile High now moved to week 11, November 22. Kickoff at 2:05 p.m.

*Week 11 game vs. Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field now moved to week 8, November 1, which had been the Broncos’ original bye. Kickoff is at 2:05 p.m.

So the Broncos’ remaining schedule in chronological order:

Game … Day, Date ………….… Opponent … Place

5 ……….. Sunday, Oct. 18 …… Patriots ….… Foxborough, Mass.

6 ……….. Sunday, Oct. 25 …… Chiefs ..…..… Empower Field at Mile High

7 ……….. Sunday, Nov. 1 …….. Chargers .... Empower Field at Mile High

8 ……….. Sunday, Nov. 8 ……... Falcons ..…. Atlanta

9 ……….. Sunday, Nov. 15 ……. Raiders ……. Las Vegas

10 ……… Sunday, Nov. 22 ….… Dolphins …. Empower Field at Mile High

11 ……… Sunday, Nov. 29 …..… Saints ..…… Empower Field at Mile High

12 ……… Sunday, Dec. 6 ……..… Chiefs ..….. Kansas City

13 ……… Sunday, Dec. 13 ……... Panthers … Charlotte, North Carolina

14 ……… Sat/Sun, Dec. 19/20 … Bills ……...… Empower Field at Mile High

15 ……… Sat/Sun, Dec. 26/27 … Chargers …. Los Angeles

16 ……… Sunday, Jan. 3 …………. Raiders ……. Empower Field at Mile High

