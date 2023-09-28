Broncos' coordinator takes blame for 50-point loss

Denver's defensive coordinator manned up amid heavy criticism this week. "When your unit plays that way, my first thought is, 'it’s me.'''

DENVER — If it helps, Vance Joseph agrees with you. The 70-point debacle in Miami was foremost on him.

“Obviously, it wasn’t good,’’ Joseph, the Broncos’ defensive coordinator said Thursday. “When your unit plays that way, my first thought is, 'it’s me.' Doing better as a coach and getting guys ready for the challenge. It was a tough day from play one to whatever we played (71).

“As a coach and as an experienced coach, those days happen. But it’s always, in my opinion, me first. And I’ll fix it. Quickly. I’ll have to.”

Having re-watched the onslaught, there seemed to be three factors for Miami not only accumulating 70 points, which missed the NFL regular-season record by two points -- but setting an NFL record with 726 total yards:

1. The Dolphins’ offensive skill players possessed far more speed than the Broncos defense.

2. Miami coach Mike McDaniel’s quick-motion game to lead the ball carrier created so many 4 on 2s and 5 on 3s on the perimeter that speed backs De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert often got an open-in-space running head start.

3. The motions, misdirections, ball-handling fakes by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and combination routes where one receiver’s pattern set up another had Denver defenders thoroughly confused and too often out of position.

“Obviously, I didn’t get them ready for the speed and angles and those things and have them in the right position,’’ Joseph said. “Again, I take it, first. … But it became a buzzsaw quickly. And it spiraled.”

Missed tackles was an issue, although it’s tough to tackle somebody who is a step-and-a-half faster in a 7-yard sprint. Kareem Jackson had the angle on Tyreek Hill during his 54-yard touchdown catch and run. But Hill sprinted right through the angle and left the 35-year-old Jackson grasping at air.

“A team like that will expose you with their speed because of the angles that you're taking,’’ Joseph said.

He received some “hang in there” texts from various people after the game, including one from former Denver defensive coordinator Wade Phillips on Thursday morning.

“It’s a terrible feeling, obviously,’’ Joseph said. “But it’s early. We have a good room, so I’m not worried about that. Our focus now is Chicago.’’

Hold on there, coach. For all us ghouls out there, tell us more about what the film showed on Monday.

Hill had 9 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown.

Achane had 203 yards rushing, 30 yards receiving and 4 touchdowns rushing and receiving.

Mostert had 82 yards rushing, 60 yards receiving and 4 touchdowns rushing and receiving.

Hill, Achane and Mostert were all NCAA track stars in the sprint races.

“When you watch that game, we had some chances to make plays but again we were out of position a lot and chasing the speed instead of accepting the speed,’’ Joseph said. “When you’re playing that team, you can’t simulate that speed in practice. On Sunday, it was overwhelming, speed-wise.”

The defense should be better against the 0-3 Chicago Bears whose offense and quarterback Justin Fields have struggled – especially if Broncos safety Justin Simmons returns from his groin/hip injury as hoped. Then again, Fields is the NFL’s best running quarterback.