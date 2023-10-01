Down 21, Wilson and defense lead Broncos to 31-28 comeback win on Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields started 16 of 16 with 3 TDs but Denver D stepped up late. Wilson threw three touchdown passes to give Sean Payton first win as Broncos coach.

CHICAGO — Through the toughest and darkest of times, Russell Wilson remains not relentlessly positive, but fiercely competition.

He gets criticism for the positive stuff. People don't think anyone so optimistic can be genuine. All those haters, though, cannot deny Wilson's immense desire to win.

"I love to win,'' Wilson said at his locker. "I love to play. Love to win. That was special."

With the Broncos looking like the worst team in football for three quarters while trailing the Chicago Bears, 28-7, in a contest of winless teams, Wilson led a comeback with two touchdown passes and a long completion to set up a go ahead field goal.

A 51-yard field goal by Wil Lutz put the Broncos up on the Bears, 31-28 with 1:46 remaining in regulation was the difference, and the defense made it hold as a Kareem Jackson interception in the final seconds iced Denver's first win of the year, and first win for Sean Payton as the Broncos' head coach.

"I've been on the other side of Russell's incredible competitiveness,'' said Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey, a former 49er and rival of the Seahawks where Wilson played his first 10 seasons. "I'm happy to be on his side now. This is as much his win as anybody elses. He played his ass off today. When the moments were tough, he looked us all in the eye and said, 'We're going to get this done. And sure as (bleep) he did."

It was Wilson' 32nd fourth quarter comeback in his career, putting him in the top 10 among c;lutch quarterbacks in NFL history. He was 21 of 28 for 223 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions against the Bears, good for a 133.5 passer rating. In the end, Wilson's rating beat that of Fields, who was settled at a perfectr 158.3 most of the game but cooled off in the fourth quarter and finished with a 132.7 rating on 28 of 35 passing for 335 yards, four touchdowns and an end-of-game pick.

What a comeback win for Russ. What a comeback win for defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and head coach Sean Payton.

The Broncos are now 1-3 and and play next Sunday against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. The game will draw interest because of Payton's training camp criticism of previous Broncos' head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who is now the Jets' offensive coordinator.

That story can wait. Among the stories for today is Payton was presented by owner Greg Penner with a game ball for his first win as a Broncos' head coach.

"Hoepfully, the first of many relative to where we're going,'' said Payton, who is now an NFL all-time best 45-14 in October. "We have a lot of work to do still. But we'll enjoy this, these guys can enjoy it and get ready for next week and we can dive into the whole Jet fiasco stuff.''

Down 21, Wilson threw touchdown passes to Brandon Johnson and Courtland Sutton to make it, 28-21. Jonathon Cooper picked up a fumble by his former Ohio State teammate Justin Fields and returned it 35 yards to make it, 28-28.

Wilson then completed a 48-yard deep throw to rookie Marvin Mims Jr. to set up Lutz' field goal and the winner.

For a while, it appeared the Denver defense just transported Justin Fields back in time.

A struggling pro quarterback with the Chicago Bears for going on three years, Fields on a gorgeous October-opening Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field once again played like the terrific college quarterback he was at Ohio State.

In a game pitting two 0-3 teams against each other, Fields was magnificent, starting the game 23 of 24 for 285 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Chicago Bears built a 28-7 lead late in the third quarter. But Fields cooled off in the fourth quarter and finished 28 of 35 for 335 yards with an interception.

Fields was great for three quarters while going against a Denver D that surrendered 70 points the previous week at Miami, and 35 points at home to Washington two weeks ago.

But Vance Joseph's defense rallied for a three-and-out stop and two defensive turnovers, one for a score, in the fourth quarter.

The Broncos started well offensively but again struggled beneath the weight of their sieve defense.

For the fourth time in four games this year, the Broncos won the coin toss and elected to defer until the second half. They wound up with just one offensive possession in the first quarter and made it count as head coach Sean Payton implemented a short passing game that quarterback Russell Wilson executed well for an 11-play, 84-yard drive.

The drive concluded with a screen pass to Jaleel McLaughlin, which the rookie running back took, cut and sprinted for an 18-yard touchdown. It was 7-0 Broncos.

McLaughlin, who subbed in for the injured Javonte Williams, was the Broncos' most exciting player. Early in the fourth quarter, he rushed for 73 yards on just six carries and also had three catches for 32 yards with the touchdown.

But the Bears on their next possession used the remarkable skill set of the no-longer beleaguered Fields. Using well-designed play action, Fields move the Bears on a 75-yard drive he finished on the first play of the second quarter with a 30-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Moore, who did a marvelous job keeping two feet in at the inside right corner of the end zone.

Moore beat Ja’Quan McMillian on the play. The touchdown was reviewed for several minutes – it didn’t appear Moore got his first foot down -- before the call stood.

McMillian was starting ahead of Essang Bassey at nickel and Nik Bonitto started in place of Randy Gregory at outside linebacker in a shakeup Joseph made in response to the 70-point fiasco last week at Miami. Bonitto had two sacks.

On the ensuing kickoff, Broncos’ returner Marvin Mims Jr. lost the boot by Cairo Santos in the sun. The ball bounced off Mims’ helmet and he had to hustle to recover the ricocheted at his 4-yard line. Pinned deep and with the partisan Chicago crowd roaring a momentum change, the Broncos’ offense went nowhere. A punt gave the Bears the ball at the Denver 44 with 13 minutes left in the first half.

The Bears took advantage, finishing their short drive with Fields connecting with tight end Cole Kmet – who was left incredibly wide open – for a 22-yard touchdown.

On the Bears’ next possession, Fields continued his completion streak by going schoolyard for a touchdown, appearing he was about to run the ball in from the 3-yard line before stopping just short of the line of scrimmage and flipping to an open Kmet in the end zone.

It was 21-7 Bears. Fields threw 67 touchdown passes against 9 interceptions in a little more than two seasons at Ohio State so he was worthy of the Bears' No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 draft. But he has largely struggled with his passing acumen until he kept finding open receivers Sunday against the Denver defense.

Fields’ completion streak ended as he threw a deep, Hail Mary-type pass from near midfield on the final play of the half. His other numbers still gave him a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

But on the first series of the second half, Fields completed 7 of 7 passes for 53 yards with another schoolyard-type, 2-yard touchdown pass to running back Khalil Herbert.

Wilson answered with a quick, 75-yard drive he finished with a 4-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Brandon Johnson. That closed the gap to 28-14 as the game entered the fourth quarter. On his next possession, Wilson converted a third-and-5, third-and-11 and a third-and-9 to keep the ball moving. He fired a 13-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton off the third-and-9 with 9:36 left in regulation to bring the Broncos to within, 28-21.

Bronco Bits

Four key Denver defensive players were out with injuries – safety Justin Simmons (groin/hip), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (groin/hip), edge rusher Frank Clark (groin/hip) and nose tackle Mike Purcell (ribs).

The Broncos were confident Simmons was going to play early in the week and he did practice Wednesday and Thursday but his groin issue didn’t come around as hoped. He sat out a second straight game and was replaced again by Dellarin Turner-Yell. Clark missed his third game in a row. Purcell and Jewell were down for the first time this season. …

Besides Bonitto's two sacks, Jonathon Cooper also had a sack for the Broncos in the first half. Cooper and Fields were teammates at Ohio State and a couple plays after the sack, the two exchanged a bro hug on the field. …

Scott DiStefano, who is in his 43rd year as a Broncos scout after playing some college football at Colorado State, attended the game Sunday. He is serving as the Broncos’ senior Midwest area scout. …

Broncos running back Javonte Williams left the game in the second quarter with a hip injury and has yet to return.

