Broncos trade Von Miller to Rams for 2nd and 3rd round draft picks

Miller is the best pass rusher and arguably the best defensive player in Broncos history. He missed Sunday's game vs. Washington because of sprained ankle.

Von Miller, the greatest pass rusher in Broncos history and who all but single-handedly delivered Super Bowl 50 to the Denver franchise, has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for second- and third-round selections in the 2022 draft, a source told 9NEWS.

It’s impressive compensation considering Miller is 32, has not had a sack in the Broncos’ previous four games, and has $10.10 million remaining on the final year of his contract in 2021.

Miller was the Broncos’ first-round draft pick, No. 2 overall, in 2011. He won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, then had a career-most 18.5 sacks in his second season of 2012. He encountered self-inflicted adversity in 2013 when he was suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s drug policy, and later suffered a season-ending torn ACL injury.

He returned to have 14.0 sacks in 2014, then exploded in the postseason of 2015, registering 2.5 sacks against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game and 2.5 more sacks, with two forced fumbles that led to touchdowns, in the Super Bowl win against Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers.

Miller finishes with a team-record 110.5 sacks in his 10 ½ seasons with the Broncos. He suffered a sprained ankle in the Broncos’ Thursday night game against the Browns on Oct. 21 and didn’t play Sunday against Washington. The Broncos are 4-4 but it’s become obvious the team is a long way from Super Bowl contention and general manager George Paton wanted to make sure he started adding value for the future.