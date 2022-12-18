Yawn! Arizona (Prater) leads Broncos (McManus) 6-3 at halftime

Heavy no-show crowd missed very little as two bad teams with two backup QBs putting on predictable display.

DENVER — Anytime these two teams get together …

Bad, boring offensive football rules the day.

At halftime, the Broncos celebrated the 30th season anniversary of Thunder, their mascot who runs on the field after any home-team score (including field goals, thank goodness for the horse’s exercise) and their cheerleaders.

To mark the occasion, the Broncos made it tough on both as they reached halftime trailing the Arizona Cardinals, 6-3, here Sunday on a sunny, 39-degree mid-December afternoon at relatively lightly attended Empower Field at Mile High.

Former Bronco kicker Matt Prater hit field goals of 45 and 50 yards for Arizona. Broncos kicker Brandon McManus hit his field goal from 52 but missed from 38.

With the Broncos entering the game already eliminated from the postseason with a 3-10 record, the Cardinals little better at 4-9, and both teams not playing their usual starting quarterbacks because of injury, upper deck tickets on the Broncos’ ticket app were going for as little as $12 about an hour prior to kickoff.

The season-ticket price for upper-level seats range from $52 to $81.

Brett Rypien started at quarterback for the Broncos in place of Russell Wilson, who was held out because of the wicked concussion he suffered last week. With 1:06 left in the first half, Rypien was 9 of 13 but for only 74 yards as he didn’t have time to throw it downfield. He was sacked 6 times in the first half – good thing Wilson, the NFL’s most sacked quarterback with 43 entering the league’s week 15, didn’t play – for 34 yards in losses.

But in the final minute-plus, Rypien connected with Jerry Jeudy for 19 yards and Brandon Johnson for 12 yards. But just as it appeared Rypien was heating up, Arizona’s future Hall of Fame defensive end J.J. Watt beat right tackle Billy Turner and swiped the ball out of the quarterback’s hand. Fumble, Arizona recovered near midfield with 38 seconds left in the half. It was Watt’s third sack of the game as he also took advantage of Broncos’ right guard Quinn Meinerz getting knocked out of the game after he was poked in the eye. Veteran Tom Compton, in first real playing time of the season, was rusty to say the least.

In the final seconds of the half a pass interference penalty on Broncos’ nickelback Essang Bassey, who tripped up tight end Trey McBride, the rookie from Colorado State, helped set up a 50-yard field goal by Prater as the first-half clock expired.

Arizona quarterback Colt McCoy, replacing the injured Kyler Murray, was 11 of 19 for 69 yards with an interception thrown to Broncos’ safety Justin Simmons, who now has at least four interceptions for a fourth consecutive season. McCoy was sacked twice with DeShawn Williams getting credit for 1.5.

Stadium fix or new stadium?

With Broncos ownership putting $100 million into improving their stadium’s video board, concessions and team store among other upgrades, it doesn’t figure they’re going to dig a new hole for a new stadium in the next year or two. The question is, are the Broncos committed to their existing Empower Field at Mile High lease through the 2030 season – followed by two more 5-year options (after 2035 and 2040, respectively)?

For now, the Broncos aren’t revealing details to their future plans about whether or not to go forward with a new stadium.

“We’re really viewing the long-term stadium future, and this is two separate projects,’’ said team president Damani Leech. “The ownership to their credit, was really committed to making an immediate impact on the fans as they come in here. This is about what we can do right away, right away is next season, but what we can do right away to enhance the experience for the fans.”

Empower Field is finishing up its 22nd season.

Bronco Bits

Dre’Mont Jones has a cracked hip. Denver’s most dynamic defensive lineman said pregame Sunday he played most of last week’s game against the Chiefs with the fracture without knowing it. He got second and third medical opinions this week in hopes of clearance to play but all determined he needed six weeks to heal the fracture. Jones will miss what’s left of the season and then become eligible for unrestricted free agency. …

The no-show count was expected to come in between 15,000 and 20,000.

