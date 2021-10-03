Bridgewater knocked out, Ravens beat Broncos, 23-7

Broncos QB suffers concussion on last offensive play of first half. Drew Lock has yet to move into FG range against Ravens' pressure. Ravens' QB Jackson heating up.

DENVER — Respect from the NFL nation will have to wait.

Baltimore was a Big Boy opponent and the Broncos had a Big Time problem.

For the first time in four games this season, the Broncos lost. Baltimore's superb quarterback Lamar Jackson and a relentless Ravens' defense were too much as the Broncos were handily defeated, 23-7 on an otherwise spectacular early-October Sunday afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High.

Broncos' quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was under constant pressure and was knocked out of the game with a concussion on the final play of first half. Drew Lock came in and also was under heavy pressure and didn't move the offense into field-goal range until the final, 2-minute possession that ended with an interception in the end zone.

A boisterous gathering of 74,132 (less than 2,400 no-shows) showed up on a bright, 76-degree afternoon to see if their Broncos could handle, as their star pass rusher Von Miller said during the week, “a worthy opponent” in the Baltimore Ravens and their great quarterback Jackson.

As the game played out, though, the difference was up front, where Bridgewater, the Broncos’ resurgent quarterback, was constantly under duress while Baltimore’s Jackson had plenty of time to make some impact throws. Lock also struggled with lack of protection in the third quarter.

The Broncos’ offense – and their young line – started having problems protecting Bridgewater in the second quarter as Ravens’ defensive coordinator Wink Martindale started bringing an extra pass rusher that led to Denver’s quarterback throwing as he was hit. Bridgewater was only 7 of 16 for 65 yards at the half. Jackson was 22 of 37 for 316 yards passing, although he was held to just 23 yards rushing on six carries.

Lock was 12 of 21 for only 113 yards and was sacked three times in the second half. His best play, a scramble right and 22-yard completion to Kendall Hinton, was called back on holding penalty by left tackle Garett Bolles.

The Ravens' defense had five sacks.

Both the Broncos and Ravens are 3-1, although Denver's wins were against the 1-3 Giants, 0-4 Jaguars and 1-3 Jets. The Ravens have a win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was the NFL starting debut of “The Belly.” The Broncos played this game without their two starting guards, Graham Glasgow and Dalton Risner, who were out with injuries. In their place was Netane Muti and Quinn “The Belly” Meinerz, who entered this game with two NFL starts combined. Both by Muti.

At the end of the first quarter, Broncos running backs Melvin Gordon III (4 carries, 33 yards) and Javonte Williams (4 carries, 38 yards) had a combined 8 carries for 71 yards.

The kiddie guard corps was getting some interior push.

Williams got 31 yards on a tremendous, tackle-busting run late in the first quarter. It was scoreless until the Ravens’ Justin Madubuike was flagged for 15 yards following a late hit on Bridgewater, who was well down following a forward-falling scramble.

Then Williams got the ball on the next play. The stocky rookie lowered his shoulder pads to bust through two tackle attempts, then carried Raven’s cornerback Marlon Humphrey for a good 20 yards before a gang of Ravens brought him down at the 9 yard line.

After the teams flipped sides for the second quarter, the Broncos on third-and-goal ran a nice combo route with receiver Tim Patrick clearing out two defenders and tight end Noah Fant breaking outside to the open space in the left end zone, where he caught the 3-yard Bridgewater pass for a touchdown. It was 7-0 Broncos.

The Ravens answered on their next possession as the sensational Jackson started finding his groove. First he picked up a third-and-5 near midfield with his legs, then he connected on back-to-back passes to tight end Mark Andrews for 12 and 24 yards. On first and 10 from the 11, Jackson fed a read option handoff to Latavius Murray, who scampered 11 yards around left end for a touchdown.

On that play, Jackson’s ball-handling induced rookie right outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper to crash inside, and with the Broncos’ secondary late in coming up for help, Murray had little trouble reaching the end zone. It was 7-7.

The next Broncos series was thwarted when Bridgewater was sacked on third down. The Ravens answered when Jackson lofted a beautiful deep pass to the end zone where Marquise Brown ran under it for a 49-yard touchdown. Brown sprinted off the right side of the line untouched, then split the Broncos’ two deep safeties, Justin Simmons on the right and Kareem Jackson on the left. Brown was wide open deep in the left side of end zone. The first-round, third-year receiver, who had some drops last week, made a nice diving catch for the score.

The Ravens were up, 14-7 with 7:09 left in the first half.

The Ravens finished the half with a drive that set up a 40-yard field goal by their great kicker Justin Tucker.

Early in the fourth quarter, Tucker finished off a long. 14-play drive with a 46-yard field goal that moved the Ravens lead to 20-7.

