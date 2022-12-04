Broncos lose heartbreaker, 10-9, to Ravens

Denver D knocked Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson out of game with knee injury but backup Tyler Huntley engineered final-minute, 91-yard drive to win it.

BALTIMORE — For 59 minutes of an AFC game here Sunday, the 2022 Broncos seemed to have found a new motto.

Just because you can't score doesn't mean you can't win.

In the end, however, it's necessary. The heavily favored Baltimore Ravens went 91 yards in the final 4-plus minutes with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley scoring a touchdown off a 2-yard run with 28 seconds remaining to put the Broncos behind for the first time all game, 10-9.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson quickly moved the ball to the Ravens' 45-yard line but Brandon McManus' 63-yard field goal on the final play of the game was well short.

The Ravens escaped with a 10-9 win to improve their record to 8-4. The Broncos fell to 3-9, assured of finishing with a losing record for a sixth consecutive year. The Broncos were eliminated from the AFC West title race before playing the Kansas City Chiefs this year.

Leading 9-3 on three McManus' field goals, the Ravens marched down the field with help of two costly penalties against the Denver defense -- a 15-yard unsportsmanlike against linebacker Alex Singleton for his helmet-to-helmet hit on tight end Mark Andrews, and a pass interference penalty against star cornerback Pat Surtain II, who was caught wrapping up Andrews early on a ball thrown down the right sidelines.

The Ravens also converted two fourth downs on their final drive.

With 5 minutes remaining, the Broncos were leading the heavily favored Baltimore Ravens, 9-3 thanks to three McManus field goals and two Justin Simmons interceptions.

On a chilly early December Sunday afternoon before an announced sellout crowd of 70,433 at M&T Stadium, the Broncos entered the game with a 3-8 record and the NFL's worst scoring offense at 14.3 points per game but also with the No. 4 ranked defense, allowing 17.6 points per contest. The 7-4 Ravens were 8.5-point favorites but they struggled with or without star quarterback Lamar Jackson to move the ball against Ejiro Evero's defense.

The three McManus field goals came from 52, 41 and 50 yards. He now has 38 field goals of at least 50 yards in his career, breaking Jason Elam's long-held team record of 37.

it was 45 degrees with a hazy, eastern sun for the early afternoon start. The Broncos had a nice opening drive with rookie tight end Greg Dulcich catching two Russell Wilson passes for 27 yards and veteran running back Latavius Murray running hard while Denver’s D was aggressive as usual with its passing-down blitzes to stymie Jackson.

For all the control the Broncos had of the game early, though, they were only up 3-0 after the first quarter. And that took a well-struck, 52-yard field goal by McManus.

To end the first quarter, Broncos’ second-year outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper sacked Jackson for a 6-yard loss. Jackson suffered a knee injury on the play and headed to the locker room, replaced by Tyler Huntley.

The pressures called by Evero, Denver's defensive coordinator, weren’t quite as effective against Huntley, who did a better job than Jackson of quickly finding open receivers. Huntley was 10 of 14 at the half, although for only 85 yards. He did lead a drive to the Denver 8 yard line before the Broncos' No. 1-ranked red zone defense came through to force a short Justin Tucker field goal.

The game was 3-3 with 5:55 left in the half.

An exchange of three-and-outs later, the Broncos started at their own 7-yard line and less than 3 minutes remaining in the half. Wilson dropped back and had all kinds of time while Jerry Jeudy, back from extended layoff with an ankle injury, ran wide open on a deep cross from right to left. Wilson stepped up in the pocket and chucked it deep to Jeudy for a 40-yard gain.

The drive carried on to a third-and-11 with Wilson again stepping up from pressure and lofting a 22-yard completion to Dulcich. The Broncos were in business at the Ravens’ 32 yard line with a minute remaining in the half.

Two short passes from Wilson to Jeudy set up fourth and 1 at the Ravens’ 23 and 42 seconds remaining. After Wilson was unable to hard-count the Ravens’ offsides, McManus drilled a 41-yard field goal to give the Broncos a 6-3 lead.

Wilson was a cautious, but effecient 17 of 22 for 189 yards. Dulcich had six catches for 85 yards and Jeudy caught four for 65. Murray rushed for 47 yards off 17 carries to give him 9 consecutive seasons of at least 400 yards.

The third quarter was similar to the first two. The only score came after Simmons picked off a Huntley pass, giving the offense the ball at the Ravens' 40. It was Simmons' second interception of the season. He has at least 2 in all seven seasons of his career.

The 7 meager yards compiled by the offense was enough for McManus to boot his record-breaking 50-yard field goal.

With the Ravens driving deep in Broncos territory to start the fourth quarter, a double reverse pass resulted in receiver James Proche II throwing a deep pass into the end zone that was flooded with white Broncos uniforms. Simmons made the easy catch for his third interception of the year, second of the game.

Simmons now has five consecutive seasons with at least three picks.

Needing to protect, if not expand, on their 9-3 lead, the Broncos took possession with 7:43 remaining. Wilson hit Dulcich for another big play, this time for 30 yards, moving the ball into Baltimore territory. But the drive stalled there and Corliss Waitman came out for his 7th punt with 5:11 remaining.

Bronco Bits

Courtland Sutton, the Broncos' No. 1 receiver, didn't have a catch in the first half and was sidelined in the second half with a hamstring injury. ...

Remember the punter competition in training camp and the preseason? It worked out for both Corliss Waitman and Sam Martin. The difference is workload. Through 12 games, Waitman has delivered 72 punts while Martin caught on with the Buffalo Bills where he has 27 punts . ...

Broncos inside linebacker Josey Jewell had 8 tackles at halftime.

PHOTOS | Broncos at Ravens 1/16

2/16

3/16

4/16

5/16

6/16

7/16

8/16

9/16

10/16

11/16

12/16

13/16

14/16

15/16

16/16 1 / 16

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.