Dominant Josh Allen leads Bills to 48-19 rout of Broncos

Buffalo QB has been nearly unstoppable through the air and ground.

DENVER — It didn’t happen during his high school days at Firebaugh or even up the Interstate 25 in Laramie, Wyoming.

By all accounts a late-bloomer, Josh Allen waited until he reached the NFL to start playing the game of football as if he was a man among boys.

Allen was utterly dominant in powering the Buffalo Bills through his legs, body and arm to a 48-19 whipping against the overmatched Broncos in a late-December game at Empower Field at Mile High.

Allen threw for two touchdowns – 9 yards to Dawson Knox and a 22-yard laser to Jake Kumerow that converted a second-and-goal – and ran for two touchdowns -- a 24-yard scramble up the middle in the first half, and a 1-yard scamper around right end to finish off the first series of the second half.

When Broncos' quarterback Drew Lock fumbled the ball away on his opening, second-half possession, Bills' defensive end Jerry Hughes picked it up and zig-zagged his way to a 21-yard defensive touchdown return.

After scoring late in the first half to close within, 21-13 at the break, back-to-back touchdowns early in the third quarter put the Bills up, 35-13. There was a sense it could have been worse. The Bills had three touchdowns called back by penalties (they finished off one for a TD but settle for a field goal another time) and passed a chip-shot field goal before getting stopped on fourth-and-1 at the Broncos' 4 midway through the third quarter.

The score was 41-13 before the Broncos put together a garbage-time drive capped by Melvin Gordon's second touchdown run. But then the Bills, after recovering an onside kick, answered with a 51-yard touchdown run by Devin Singletary, who benefitted from a half-hearted attempt to tackle by the Denver D.

Allen was 28 of 40 for 359 yards and the two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter, plus had three carries for 33 yards and the two touchdowns. The Bills had 543 yards in total offense in the third quarter and Allen accounted for 392.

The Bills clinched their first AFC East title since 1995 – the year before Allen was born in Firebaugh, California. Buffalo improved their record to 11-3 while the Broncos are oh, so far away, and 5-9.

Lock was also playing well through the first half, which he finished with a beautifully thrown 6-yard touchdown strike to tight end Noah Fant with 5 seconds left in the half. Lock had also rushed for 29 yards on three carries.

Lock's fumble while trying to scramble away from pressure, though, was the equivalent of a pick six. Lock didn't get anything going in the third quarter and was only 18 of 30 for 115 yards with a touchdown with 3:21 remaining.

It was sunny with temperatures in the upper 40s at kickoff for the rare Saturday afternoon-near-Christmas game in the Mile High City. No fans were allowed in during this COVID pandemic to enjoy the setting -- only cardboard cutouts of fans and South Park cartoon figures.

The Broncos took on the Bills with Taylor Russolino, a 31 ½-year-old rookie with no previous NFL experience, as their kicker in place of Brandon McManus, who was ineligible as a high-risk contact with a COVID patient. McManus stated his displeasure on Twitter because he believed he had cleared the 5-day quarantine in time to kick in the game. But there is also a subjective gray area, not just a black-and-white quarantine rule, to getting medically cleared. And the NFL and Broncos’ medical people believed McManus was a higher-risk close contact than others and ruled it would be safer for all involved if he didn’t participate in the game.

Russolino missed his first NFL kick, a 51-yard attempt into the wind. He had enough leg, but the kick was wide right almost from the moment it left his foot. A bigger issue was Russolino was missing the extra point, with the wind at his back, after the Lock-to-Fant touchdown near the end of the first half. He missed another extra point with 1:52 remaining.

To start the second half, Russolino's short and seemingly, misdirected kickoff was returned 53 yards by Roberts to the Broncos' 43, setting up Allen's short touchdown drive.

The Bills put up a touchdown off their first drive as it was all Allen. The Bills quarterback from the University of Wyoming converted all three, third-down plays thanks to completing 7 of 10 passes for 49 yards and he also had an 8-yard rush off a quarterback draw. Allen accounted for 57 of the 59 yards on the Bills’ opening, 13-play drive.

Allen finished off the Bills’ second drive with a 24-yard run straight up a parting Empower sea for a touchdown. It was 14-0 Bills and after the touchdown, Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb exchanged angry words on the bench.

The Broncos appeared to fall into further trouble when the offense went three-and-out on their next possession. But a simple, 43-yard, end-over-end punt by Sam Martin was dropped by Bills’ returner Andre Roberts. Broncos’ long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer recovered it at the Bills’ 35.

Just like that, the Broncos were back in the game. Lock had a 14-yard run off a read-option keep left to move the ball to the Bills’ 12. On third-and-8 from the 10, Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur surprised the Bills’ defense by calling a run off left guard for running back Melvin Gordon III, who ran it in for a 10-yard touchdown.

Instead of the Bills getting the ball with good field position and up 14-0, it was 14-7 and Denver’s D held Buffalo to a three-and-out.

But a muffed punt return by last week’s hero, Diontae Spencer, backed the Broncos to their 5-yard line and Lock couldn’t lead them out of the hole. The Bills got the ball at their own 41 with 4:15 left in the first half.

Allen then came through with a spectacular, 27-yard completion to Knox that set up first and goal at the 5. Allen delivered as he was about to get pummeled by Harris and Chubb, who must have been mad at again at the roughing-the-passer penalty the official called on Harris. Three consecutive penalties against the Bills backed them up to first-and-goal at the 30. No problem for Allen, who made up the difference on two completions.

Lock, though, directed an impressive, 75-yard drive in the final 1:49. He got help from a questionable roughing-the-passer call, but he was also 7 of 8 on mostly short completions until he hit rookie Jerry Jeudy for a clutch 19-yard completion on third down and then hit a well-covered Fant on a sideline route in the end zone.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN