Broncos offense struggles again, Carolina leads, 10-3 at halftime

Inside the 2-minute warning, the Broncos had negative passing yards.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first half had been played save for 1:42 and the Broncos with Russell Wilson at quarterback had -1 yard passing.

Wilson had actually completed 4 of 6 for 10 yards at that point but when two Brian Burns sacks were counted, the losses offset the gains.

Burns this week. Raiders’ defensive end Maxx Crosby last week. In neither week did the Broncos’ offensive front have an answer to these terrific edge disruptors.

Meanwhile, Sam Darnold, a former hot quarterback but often benched in recent years, was the Carolina Panthers third starting quarterback in three weeks. Darnold threw a touchdown pass and Carolina was leading the Broncos, 10-3 at halftime.

It poured rain overnight and was steady until about 90 minutes prior to kickoff. It was dry, partly sunny and temperatures in the upper-60s throughout the game with the artificial turf at Bank of America Stadium having no problem repelling the moisture.

Perhaps, the morning weather chased the crowd away. The Broncos played before the largest no-show crowd of the season although the Panthers, unlike the Broncos, don’t announce the missing count. A fair share of the gathering that did attend were wearing Broncos’ orange jerseys.

It was another dreadful performance by the Broncos’ offense. Although Wilson came up with a nice scramble and throw for a 22-yard completion to Courtland Sutton with 3 seconds left in the half, it turned out to be too little, too late as Brandon McManus’ 56-yard field goal attempt missed.

The Broncos did get a 52-yard bust out from running back Latavius Murray, but that scoring opportunity was ruined when Burns stripped sacked Wilson for a lost fumble.

The first quarter went like so many others for the Broncos. Their defense forced two punts off the opponents’ first two possessions – only for the Broncos’ offense to answer with back-to-back, three-and-outs. Carolina would have had three punts in a row but on fourth-and-1, interim head coach Steve Wilks authorized a fake puke and upback Sean Chandler plowed ahead for a first down.

Sam Darnold, the Panthers’ third staring quarterback in three weeks, then took advantage of great pass protection by connecting with a wide-open DJ Moore for 26 yards. That seemed to break the Denver D’s spirit. Eventually it became second and goal at the 5. Darnold stopped his rollout left amid pressure, set his feet and threw a wonderfully, accurate touchdown pass to Moore midway through the end zone.

It was 7-0 Carolina.

The Broncos had to punt again to cap their third possession, but this time they got a huge break. Corliss Waitman’s low, short punt caused returner Raheem Blackshear to sprint up and ill-advisedly try to snag it. He muffed it and Broncos’ rookie Dellarin Turner-Yell recovered at the Carolina 27.

An end-round, 13-yard run by receiver Kendall Hinton set the Broncos up nicely but on third-and-2 from the Carolina 6, running back Latavius Murray was crushed behind the line and the Broncos settled for a 27-yard Brandon McManus field goal.

The Broncos were within, 7-3 with 10:11 left in the second quarter.

The Panthers took the subsequent drive and started ramming through the gut of the Denver defense but the drive stalled at the 24 and Eddy Pineiro was called on to kick a 42-yard field goal. The Panthers were again up a touchdown, 10-3 with 4:42 left in the half.

Murray has 81 yards rushing off 9 carries at the half. Wilson was 9 of 13 for 53 yards. Darnold was 7 of 13 for 70 yards and a touchdown while the Panthers’ got decent rush production from their tailback duo of D’Onta Foreman (56 yards, 9 carries) and Chuba Hubbard (31 yards, 9 carries).

PHOTOS | Broncos at Panthers 1/20

2/20

3/20

4/20

5/20

6/20

7/20

8/20

9/20

10/20

11/20

12/20

13/20

14/20

15/20

16/20

17/20

18/20

19/20

20/20 1 / 20

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.