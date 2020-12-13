Lock, Denver D, have banged-up Broncos leading Carolina, 19-10 in third quarter

Lock has been hit, but he's hanging in to make key completions, throw two touchdowns.

Drew Lock is showing some guts.

He got crushed immediately after the snap on one play in the first quarter and still flipped a completion to tight end Nick Vannett. The Broncos’ second-year quarterback got hammered on a blitz, fumbled it away on a play that led to a Carolina touchdown, yet came back on the next possession and directed a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. During that drive, he got driven to the ground by Brian Burns but a roughing-the-passer penalty turned a fourth down punt into a drive-continuing first down.

Lock dusted himself off, shook off the blows, and led his team.

The Broncos began this game short-handed on both sides of the ball – especially along their offensive line and cornerback position – yet Lock and a determined defense had them up, 19-10 in the third quarter. Lock is 14 of 18 for 133 yards with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Vannett and a 37-yard scoring strike to wide-open rookie KJ Hamler on the Broncos' first possession of the second half.

The first half featured two huge plays, neither from an offense.

The first was a sensational 83-yard punt return for a touchdown by Diontae Spencer, who came off the COVID reserve list this week. Spencer caught the punt with gunner Trenton Cannon bearing down on him. Spencer hopped away from Cannon, then hopped again to avoid second gunner Myles Hartsfield, and sped through a hole along the left side and travelled 83 yards for a touchdown.

Brandon McManus clanked the left upright to miss the extra point.

The Broncos appeared to be building on that lead in the second quarter when they were putting together a 10-play, 56-yard drive that was a nice mix of Phillip Lindsay runs and short Drew Lock throws. But then safety Jeremy Chinn shot in free on a blitz and walloped Lock into a fumble. Defensive end Efe Obada picked it up and rumbled 54 yards to the Broncos’ 3 yard line where he was brought down from behind by hustling receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Two plays later, Panthers’ running back Mike Davis powered through a hole for a touchdown. Joey Slye made the extra point for a 7-6 lead.

But Lock answered on the next drive, with some help from Burns’ roughing-the-passer penalty, followed by a 31-yard completion to Jeudy.

Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has completed 13 of 21 passes but for only 97 yards and he also took three sacks for a combined 32 yards in losses – including a slot corner blitz sack by Broncos newcomer Will Parks for a 16-yard loss.

The Broncos started the game without their top three cornerbacks and a fourth, Duke Dawson Jr., went down early with a serious knee injury. Prior to the game, Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles was deemed unable to play for the first time in his four-year career. Bolles woke up with what he thought was a minor upset stomach, and asked for Pepto Bismol. This led the Broncos’ and the NFL medical staff to rule him out because it was considered a COVID symptom. Bolles had started all 60 games of his NFL career until he was replaced Sunday by Calvin Anderson.

The Broncos also lost tight end Noah Fant early in the game because of illness.

There was little change to start the second half. Vic Fangio's defense forced a three-and-out against Carolina, while Lock led a quick, four-play, 63-yard touchdown drive that featured a roll-and-throw, 11-yard completion to Jeudy, a 15-yard run by Melvin Gordon and then the deep throw to Hamler, who whipped past the man coverage of cornerback Rasul Douglas.

