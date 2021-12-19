Bridgewater carted off with head injury, Bengals lead Broncos, 15-10 in 4th quarter

Lock comes off the bench yo throw TD pass to Patrick. But the Bengals' Burrow comes right back with long TD pass. Bridgewater taken to hospital, but has movement.

DENVER — After their first series of the second half, the Broncos' inept offense was booed off the field by their home crowd.

Early in their second series of the second half, Broncos and Bengals' players swarmed around fallen Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who was immobilized and carted off the field with a head injury.

Bridgewater was taken to a local hospital as a precaution to his head injury, although the good news is he had movement in all his extremities.

The Bengals were leading the Broncos, 15-10 midway through the fourth quarter of a slow-starting game that began to turn wild in the final 75 seconds of the third quarter.

On the Bridgewater injury, the quarterback scrambled, then went airborne as he was clipped at the knee. He was hit again while in midair and his head slammed into the field. He instantly went motionless. The Broncos' medical team immobilzed him on the backboard and lifted him on a cart as players on both sides gathered to show support.

To the rescue came Drew Lock. The erstwhile starter turned backup relieved Bridgewater and sparked the Denver offense by finishing off the drive with a 25-yard touchdown to Tim Patrick to put the Broncos up, 10-9 with 1:15 left in the third quarter.

Lock went 2 for 2 on the drive, mixing it in with strong runs from the Broncos' running back duo of Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon.

That started the offensive shootout that was expected going into the game, but was missing in the first half. When the Bengals got the ball back, running back Joe Mixon rushed for 12 yards and quarterback Joe Burrow hit receiver Tyler Boyd wide open down the left half. Boyd ran it in for a 58-yard touchdown and 15-10 lead.

Then Lock started making plays by throwing the ball downfield, most notably on a 24-yard completion to his college buddy Albert Okwuegbunam. Lock's downfield passing loosed up the Bengals' secondary so that the Broncos' running back duo of Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon finally had room to run.

It became first and goal at the 10 but on second down Lock kept the ball on a read-option play and had the ball stripped by Bengals defensive lineman Khalid Kareem. It appeared Kareem fumbled it back after a long return of his fumble, but replay review showed Lock hit him as he recovered and the defensive lineman went down before getting back up for his long return.

For their AFC wildcard showdown Sunday on a 61-degree day in mid-December at Empower Field, the Bengals and Broncos started off firing peashooters.

The two teams reached halftime with the Bengals' Evan McPerson kicking a 58-yard field goal at the buzzer for a 6-3 lead on the Broncos.

It took three field goals of 53 yards-plus for the teams to avoid an intermission whitewash.

Prior to this contest, three teams – Colts, Chargers and Bills -- had occupied the final three AFC wild-card playoff spots with 8-6 records.

The Bengals, Broncos and Browns (who play Monday night against the Raiders) were 7-6.

The winner of the Broncos-Bengals would be in good position to capture a playoff spot with three games remaining. The loser would be in serious trouble.

A gathering of 67,106 (not including 9,028 no-shows) witnessed how both offense appeared tense at the start. The Bengals led 3-0 after the first quarter and those points required a 53-yard field goal by Evan McPherson.

Otherwise, the Bengals had just three first downs in the quarter while the Broncos had two and only 33 yards of offense as their three series ended in punts. The Broncos’ best possession was their first, but it died when receiver Courtland Sutton flat dropped a 15-yard in-route on a pass from Teddy Bridgewater that would have converted a third-and-2.

A game like this, when there’s nothing going, it’s a cliché, and a bit ambiguous, to say the key is for a team to start “making plays.’’ But that’s what the Broncos did early in the second quarter. Justin Simmons on a safety blitz sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for an 11-yard loss, forcing a punt.

And Bridgewater quickly made a big play by scrambling forward and, just as he hit the line of scrimmage, improvised a dump pass to Noah Fant who rambled 28 yards into Cincinnati territory.

The drive stalled and this time it was Broncos’ kicker Brandon McManus who booted a 54-yard field goal that was good by plenty.

It was 3-3 with 10:44 left in the second quarter.

Again, both teams exchanged punts.

On the other side of the 2-minute warning, the Bengals were guilty of a neutral-zone infraction. A third-and-6 became a third-and-1, no problem for rookie running Javonte Williams. It became third-and-5 at midfield with 35 seconds left in the half. Bridgewater checked down to running back Melvin Gordon across the middle, picking up the first down at the Cincinnati 42. After another drop, this one by tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, Bridgewater hit Tim Patrick along the left sideline for a 9-yard completion, setting up third-and-1 at the Bengals 33 with 17 seconds remaining.

That was close enough for McManus to attempt a 51-yard field goal – but he pushed it wide right. With 9 seconds remaining, Burrow needed just one 19-yard completion to Tyler Boyd to set up a 58-yard field goal attempt for McPherson.

He made it for the lead going into halftime.

It turned out to be a 6-point, final-second swing that was huge in a 6-3 game.

Bridgewater was 11 of 20 for only 87 yards at the half. Williams was the leading rusher with 25 yards off 7 carries.

Burrow was 10 of 14 for only 75 yards for the Bengals while top rusher Joe Mixon was held to 24 yards on 8 carries.

Essang waits

The Broncos didn’t want to expose second-year cornerback Essang Bassey to waivers Saturday but when they realized nickel safety Caden Sterns wasn’t going to play against the Bengals because of a shoulder injury, they needed a roster spot to activate backup safety P.J. Locke from the COVID-19 list. Bassey is a slot corner who played in 12 games with three starts as a rookie last year so he will draw interest – teams have been checking in on him to see if he’s healthy.

Bassey suffered a torn ACL a little more than a year ago and has not come around as hoped. He has only played in one game as a special teamer this season and was inactive in the Broncos’ previous two games before he was cut.

If Bassey clears waivers at 2 p.m. Monday, the Broncos plan to sign him back to their practice squad.

DT celebration

A Broncos contingent of about 40 people will fly by private plane Monday morning to Atlanta to attend the Celebration of Life service for former Broncos star Demaryius Thomas, who passed away Dec. 9 a few weeks shy of his 33rd birthday. The contingent is expected to include six or seven current players. Those who played at least half a season with Thomas were Garett Bolles, Bradley Chubb, Shelby Harris, Kareem Jackson, Brandon McManus, Tim Patrick, Justin Simmons, Courtland Sutton, Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson. The group is expected to fly back soon after the celebration, which will be held in the basketball arena of D.T.’s alma mater, Georgia Tech.

