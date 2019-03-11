DENVER — Brandon Allen brought change and the unknown.

Then again, when status quo is misery, bring on mystery!

After sitting on the bench through the first 3 ½ seasons of his NFL career, Allen made his NFL debut here Sunday against the Cleveland Browns in relief of the injured Joe Flacco.

On a sunny, comfortable fall afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High, the athletic Allen threw two touchdowns in the first half and the Broncos got a 30-yard touchdown run from Phillip Lindsay to take a 24-12 lead late in the third quarter.

Both teams have been first-half disappoints. The Broncos came in with a 2-6 record while the Browns were 2-5. Flacco was the Broncos’ quarterback through the first half of the season, but he is now down with a season-ending disc injury in his neck.

Allen’s first big moment came in his second series when he scrambled right for 11 yards to convert a third-and-8. Later in that drive, Allen put a nice touch on a 21-yard touchdown throw to Broncos’ No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton, who made a terrific, midair adjustment in the end zone while making his snag.

There would be a second Broncos offensive weapon who would make a play for Allen. After the Browns took advantage of great field position to score a field goal early in the second quarter, Allen hit tight end Noah Fant across the middle.

Fant caught it in strike, broke a tackle and found himself open along the left sideline. Showing off dazzling speed for a tight end, Fant pulled away from the Browns’ secondary for a 75-yard, catch-and-run touchdown.

The Broncos were up, 14-3 with 12:34 left in the half. While much of Broncos Country clamored this week for second-round rookie QB Drew Lock to get ready, Allen went into halftime completing 7 of 12 passes for 125 yards and 2 touchdowns, plus had two rushes for 16 yards.

A 40-yard burst up the middle by Broncos’ running back Phillip Lindsay later in the first half set up a 44-yard field goal by Brandon McManus.

Allen did get away with a couple mistakes that come with inexperience. A batted ball was dropped by pass-rusher Myles Garrett as cornerback Denzel Ward was called for holding. A botched screen pass was dangerously close to being thrown behind the forward pass line.

But otherwise, Allen played better than the Broncos could have hoped in his first half of NFL play.

The Denver D, meanwhile, frustrated another experienced NFL quarterback. This time it was the Browns’ second-year, struggling star Baker Mayfield.

Lacking in touch, Mayfield overthrew an open receiver in the back of the end zone to Demetrius Harris, who caught it beyond the end line. There were a couple other passes were Mayfield threw too high and too hard.

However, Mayfield found his rhythm through a 2-minute drive that finished with a fourth, relatively short field goal by Austin Seibert. Mayfield was 16 of 27 for 144 yards at the half.

Broncos Bits

Defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker, who was tied for the team lead with 4.0 sacks, didn’t play because of a shoulder injury. Adam Gotsis dressed for the first time since game 4, meaning he was inactive the previous four games. …

Fant now has 21 catches for 260 yards in 8 ½ games. The Broncos’ rookie tight end reception record is held by Orson Mobley, who had 22 catches (for 332 yards) in 1986.

