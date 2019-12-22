DENVER — Here it was three days before Christmas and the temperature at kickoff for a Broncos’ home game was 67 degrees.

The Broncos celebrated by wearing blazing all bright orange uniforms from shoulders to shoes. Color Rush the uniform scheme is called. The smaller the player, the better the chance of looking good in them.

It took a while for the disappointing Broncos and Detroit Lions to warm up to playing good football here Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. But starting in the second quarter it became a back-and-forth, entertaining game with the Broncos defeating the Lions, 27-17 behind a highly efficient performance by rookie quarterback Drew Lock.

Phillip Lindsay scored on a game-clinching, 27-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter and finished with 109 yards rushing on 19 carries. He now needs 42 yards in the season finale next week against the Oakland Raiders to record the second, 1,000-yard season in his two-year career.

A smallish crowd of 64,441 gathered for the meeting between the 5-9 Broncos and 3-10-1 Lions. While 9,674 ticket buyers didn't show, there were still 50 percent fewer no shows than the Broncos' previous home game on Thanksgiving weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers.

There was much talk about Lock's gunslinger mentality during the week but he instead played a mature, patient, efficient game. Dare we say, Lock has already learned to play game-manager if it's there?

He was 25 of 33 for 192 yards with a touchdown -- and no turnovers for the first time in his four NFL starts.

The Broncos improved to 6-9 while the Lions fell to 3-11-1 with their eighth consecutive loss.

The Lions gave the Broncos more than a game for three quarters. They were up 10-0 early in the second quarter and 17-13 after three quarters.

After Brandon McManus kicked a 34-yard field goal early in the third quarter to give the Broncos a 13-10 lead, the Lions' top threat, receiver Kenny Golladay scored a 3-yard touchdown pass from David Blough late in the quarter to put Detroit up 17-13.

Lock responded with a well-executed drive that ended with a 3-yard shovel pass to DaeSean Hamilton, who had his best game of the season. The Broncos were up 20-17 with 13:08 left in the fourth quarter.

Lindsay then clinched it with his touchdown scamper.

Despite the Lions' usual woes they managed to go up 10-0 early in the second quarter thanks to a short Matt Prater field goal and 64-yard punt return for a touchdown by Jamal Agnew.

From that point on Lock got in a rhythm, completing 4 of 5 passes for 52 yards and leading the Broncos on a drive to the Lions’ 1-yard line. Royce Freeman ran it in from there and the Broncos were within 10-7.

On the next series, Lock completed 3 of 4 passes for 15 yards as the Broncos got their running game going. The drive stalled into a 34-yard field goal by Brandon McManus.

It was the second-warmest December home game in Broncos history (68 degrees on December 6, 1981 vs. Kansas City.) Lock's favorite target, for the first time all season, was DaeSean Hamilton, who had six catches for 65 yards and the touchdown.

Courtland Sutton, the Broncos' No. 1 receiver all season, had five catches for 41 yards as he went head-to-head most of the game against Lions' cornerback Darius Slay Jr. Tim Patrick had five catches for 48 yards as Lock completed passes to nine different receivers.

