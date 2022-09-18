Wilson heats up, defense strong as Broncos beat Texans, 16-9

Wilson started 6 of 20 with an interception midway through third quarter. But he then went 5 of 5 with TD to Saubert. Jeudy, Surtain suffer shoulder injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — His pass-catcher options pretty much down to Courtland Sutton and little else, Russell Wilson didn't waste his primary option.

Sutton made big catch after big catch, drew mutliple pass interference penalties and helped his struggling quarterback get in a late-game passing groove.

With all eyes on Sutton, Wilson went the other way and fired a perfect 22-yard touchdown strike to tight end Eric Saubert early in the fourth quarter to give the Broncos its first lead. A 50-yard field goal by Brandon McManus late in the fourth quarter finished the scoring and the Broncos defeated the Houston Texans, 16-9.

Denver got its first win of the season, ugly as it was, on an otherwise spectacular Sunday afternoon with bright sunshine and upper-70s temperatures at Empower Field at Mile High

The touchdown by Saubert was his first catch of the young season. Sutton had 7 catches for 122 yards in the game, plus drew two pass interference penalties worth another 52 yards.

A sold-out crowd with only 3,108 no-shows gathered to witness the home debut for new Broncos star quarterback Wilson.

He got off to a sluggish start. He was just 6 of 19 for 93 yards in the first half, then threw an interception that was bobbled off receiver Sutton's hands to start the second half. The turnover helped the Texans move into their own failed goal-to-go situation, settling for a third Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal and a 9-6 lead.

Wilson did draw three pass interference penalties and a defensive holding infraction against the Texans’ secondary in the first half. Still, the Broncos’ offense through its first 1 ½ games had managed just 22 points.

But starting with 1:32 left in the third quarter, Wilson got hot, completing 5 consecutive passes -- including three in a row to Sutton for 8, 5 and 35 yards. Sutton was then used on a reverse run for 5 yards before Wilson and beleagured head coach Nathaniel Hackett decided to let someone else touch the ball.

A 6-yard run by running back Javonte Williams helped set up the touchdown pass to Saubert, who ran straight up the seam and caught Wilson's perfect throw near the back of the end zone.

Williams had 75 yards rushing off 15 carries. Wilson was 14 of 31 for 219 yards with a touchdown and interception. Not great but he was at his best late.

The Denver Broncos have opened the 2022 season as a goal-to-go disaster.

They now have five goal-to-go series halfway through their second game.

The result has been zero touchdowns.

Two close-range McManus field goals and a strong defensive performance kept the Broncos in it here Sunday, but decidedly underdog Houston Texans still led 9-6 entering the fourth quarter. It would have been 9-9 late in the third quarter but a 54-yard field goal by McManus was wiped out by a delay-of-game penalty. With hometown boos ringing in his ears, Hackett decided to punt it away rather than attempt a 59-yard field goal in such a closely-contested game.

A sold-out crowd with only 3,108 no-shows gathered to witness the home debut for new Broncos star quarterback Wilson.

He got off to a sluggish start. He was just 6 of 19 for 93 yards in the first half, then threw an interception that was bobbled off receiver Sutton's hands to start the second half. The turnover helped the Texans move into their own failed goal-to-go situation, settling for a third Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal and a 9-6 lead.

Wilson did draw three pass interference penalties and a defensive holding infraction against the Texans’ secondary in the first half. Still, the Broncos’ offense through its first 1 ½ games has managed just 22 points.

To date, the Broncos’ season has been about their goal-to-go slump. After failing three times in those opportunities Monday at Seattle, the Broncos had first-and-goal at the 2 thanks to a 42-yard pass interference penalty receiver Courtland Sutton drew on Houston rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

It appeared the Broncos had a touchdown on a fade pass from Wilson to Sutton but replay showed the receiver had a foot outside the boundary. Two more Wilson incompletions brought fourth down and Brandon McManus out for a 20-yard field goal.

He made it but the home crowd booed the offense’s failure to score a touchdown.

It was 3-3 after the first quarter with Wilson only 2 of 9 for 32 yards. It didn’t help that No. 2 receiver Jerry Jeudy left the game early with a shoulder injury. Jeudy had four catches for 102 yards and a touchdown in the opener.

Houston quarterback Davis Mills did enough to drive into Broncos’ territory for a second Ka’imi Fairbarn field goal and 6-3 lead midway through the second quarter.

But for the most part, the Denver defense kept the home team in it while Wilson and the offense sputtered. At the 2-minute warning, Wilson was just 4 of 15 for 48 yards.

It was a struggle as with pass catchers KJ Hamler, Tim Patrick, Greg Dulcich and Jeudy down with injuries, Wilson’s targets were reduced to Sutton or bust – with the occasional dump pass to running back Javonte Williams.

But on the other side of the 2-minute warning, Wilson went to Sutton downfield again, who again beat Stingley for a 34-yard completion. Another 11-yard completion to Sutton on a crossing route set up first-and-goal at the 5.

A bad place to be, apparently. Two more Wilson incompletions and a Javonte Williams’ 4-yard run set up fourth and goal. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett didn’t want zero points. He took the field goal for the halftime tie.

Through their first five goal-to-go situations of the season, the Broncos had:

3 field goals

2 lost fumbles

0 touchdowns

Simmons update

Addressed by 9NEWS prior to the game, Justin Simmons said he suffered his quad injury in the first half of the Broncos’ game Monday night at Seattle and played the rest of the game in pain. The injury occurred from a block by Seattle receiver Tyler Lockett.

Simmons thought the discomfort was a strain and didn’t miss a snap from his safety position – even making tackles on two of the final three plays – but the following day MRI exam revealed enough of an injury for the team to place him on short-term injured reserve (IR) where he hopes to only miss the minimum four games.

Bonitto inactive

Broncos’ second-round draft pick Nik Bonitto was a healthy scratch from the game against the Texans. The rookie outside linebacker was dressed but didn’t get a special teams or defensive snap last week in the Broncos’ season opener at Seattle.

This may be a good time for a reminder that Elvis Dumervil was a healthy scratch the first three games of his career as a fourth-round rookie in 2006. Dumervil finished that year with 8.5 sacks and 105.0 in his 11-season playing career.

Shaq Barrett spent his entire 2014 rookie season on the Broncos’ practice squad and wound up leading the NFL in sacks in 2019 with 19.5 for Tampa Bay.

The point is, it’s way too early to call Bonitto a disappointment. Sometimes, it just takes edge rushing outside linebacker a bit of time to develop. Based on his play in training camp and the preseason, Bonitto needs to get stronger at the point of attack and on special teams – factors that explain why second-year outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper has been playing ahead of him.

PHOTOS | Broncos vs. Texans 1/18

2/18

3/18

4/18

5/18

6/18

7/18

8/18

9/18

10/18

11/18

12/18

13/18

14/18

15/18

16/18

17/18

18/18 1 / 18

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER