HOUSTON — Can the Broncos get a do-over and this time start the 2019 season with Drew Lock?

Better yet, can the future hurry up and the 2020 season get here with Lock as their quarterback?

The rookie Lock was not only sensational while leading the underdog Broncos to a shocking 38-17 fourth quarter lead against the AFC South Division-leading Houston Texans, for most of the half he was perfect.

The Broncos were up 38-3 early in the third quarter before Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins and scrambled for a 6-yard touchdown.

At least by the measure of the NFL’s passer rating. After three possessions that carried inside the 2-minute warning of first half, Lock was 13 of 15 for 212 yards with touchdown passes to tight ends Noah Fant and Jeff Heuerman. That computed to a perfect 158.3 passer rating. Following a Denver defensive stop deep in Houston territory, Lock added another touchdown pass, this time to running back Royce Freeman, with 37 seconds left in the half.

The 31 points at halftime marked the first time the Broncos had scored more than 24 points since week 7 of the 2018 season at Arizona -- a scoring skid snapped at 21 games.

Unlike previous Broncos games, the offense didn't stop after the Scangarello Script was well-executed. Offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello continued to call plays that worked as Lock directed a touchdown drive to open the second half. Running back Phillip Lindsay got his turn with a 1-yard touchdown run to put the Broncos up, 38-3.

The Broncos entered the game as 9-point underdogs. Houston finally scored a touchdown when star receiver DeAndre Hopkins got loose amid a busted coverage to haul in a 43-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson, who was otherwise frustrated.

Broncos’ safety Kareem Jackson, a longtime Texan before signing as a free agent with Denver in March, took a handoff from edge-rusher teammate Jeremiah Attaochu, who had picked up a fumble, and ran 70 yards for a touchdown that sandwiched Lock’s first two scoring throws.

The Texans stood around and watched the Attaochu-Jackson exchange as they seemed to think receiver Keke Coutee had his knee down when Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson jammed the ball loose. Replay showed the ball coming loose just before Coutee’s knee hit.

Attaochu picked the ball, ran 1 yard, then handed the ball off to Jackson, who was behind him.

Sticking it to his former team, Jackson alertly ran it back and high-stepped his way into the end zone from about 10 yards out.

The Broncos’ splendid defensive game plan by head coach Vic Fangio against Houston’s fine quarterback Deshaun Watson was secondary, though, to Lock’s incredible performance.

Not only is Lock a rookie, this was just his second NFL game and first on the road. He opened by zipping a completion along the right sideline to Fant. Texans’ cornerback Johnathan Joseph went for the interception, missed, and Fant took off up the sideline for a 48-yard gain.

Joseph whiffed because Lock had the velocity to beat him.

Two plays later, Lock hit fullback/tight end Andrew Beck for a 29-yard gain. To finish the drive, Lock threw two touchdown passes. The first was a 12-yard catch-and-run by running back Phillip Lindsay that was called back by Garett Bolles’ block-in-the-back penalty.

Three plays later, on third-and-12, Lock fired a 14-yard touchdown to Fant, who ran a post into the end zone.

PHOTOS | Denver Broncos at Houston Texans Fans arrive for an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Houston. Houston Texans rally before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Houston. Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls us a catch for a touchdown in front of Houston Texans strong safety Jahleel Addae (37) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Houston. Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) celebrates a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Houston. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) prior to an NFL football game against the Denver BroncosSunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Houston. Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee (16) fumble as he is hit by Denver Broncos linebacker A.J. Johnson (45) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Houston. Denver scored on the play. Denver Broncos strong safety Kareem Jackson (22) returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Houston. Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Houston. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) passes against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Houston. Denver Broncos wide receiver Fred Brown wears special cleats prior to an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Houston. Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Houston. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is pressured by Denver Broncos linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (97) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Houston. Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) throws against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Houston. Denver Broncos strong safety Kareem Jackson (22) returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Houston. Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) throws against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Houston. Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) throws before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Houston. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) passes against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Houston.

Lock threw for 96 yards on the first road series of his career.

He went 80 yards in eight plays on his second road series.

On third-and-9, he dropped a dime to receiver Tim Patrick, who was sprinting down the left sideline with a defender on him for a 37-yard gain. Then came a 25-yard dump off to running back Devontae Booker, who was wide open across the middle.

Lock finished with an 8-yard scoring pass to Heuerman, again off third down.

On his third series, Lock connected with Fant, who again was running open in the middle of the field, for 28 yards. The drive stalled into a Brandon McManus’36-yard field goal.

The Texans’ defense, ranked No. 27 in the league coming in, was worse than that in this game, especially in its secondary. But that shouldn’t diminish the tremendous passing display of Lock, who was 16 of 19 for 235 yards with the three touchdowns at halftime -- although his passer rating slipped a notch from perfect to come in at 157.8.

He had his first bad pass late in the third quarter when from the Houston 25 his pass intended for receiver Courtland Sutton in the end zone was picked off by safety Tashaun Gipson, who floated over from the middle of the field.

RELATED: LIVE COVERAGE | Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans

RELATED: Garett Bolles blocks out critics to become Broncos highest-graded blocker

RELATED: 2-minute woes: Broncos struggle in crunch time

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports