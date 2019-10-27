INDIANAPOLIS — Picking on a guy they seriously considered drafting in the second round, the Broncos were leading the favored Indianapolis Colts, 13-3 early in the second quarter.

Colts' rookie cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, whom Indianapolis selected with the No. 34 overall pick the second round -- just ahead of where the Broncos took left guard Dalton Risner and quarterback Drew Lock back-to-back with picks No. 40 and 41 picks -- committed four coverage penalties -- three defensive holding penalties in the first half and a pass interference in the second half -- to aid Denver drives.

In the first half, it appeared the Broncos were in danger of wasting ball control. After marching on an offensive series longer than they had since the first game of their Super Bowl 50 season, the Broncos’ drive was halted at the 3-yard line.

The Broncos ran 17 plays, and had benefit of two defensive penalties, and couldn’t get the ball in the end zone.

After 17 plays that took up 7 minutes, 45 seconds of play clock, after two defensive penalties, the Broncos wound up with a short Brandon McManus field goal early in the second quarter.

At least the Broncos’ offense is helping the Denver defense by staying on the field so long. The Indianapolis Colts’ offense can’t score if it doesn’t have the ball.

The field goal gave the Broncos a 3-0 lead against the favored Colts and another long drive later in the second quarter resulted in another short McManus field goal. The Broncos led, 6-3 at the half.

It was the Broncos’ longest drive in terms of plays since their 2015 opener against the Joe Flacco Baltimore Ravens.

Flacco is the Broncos’ quarterback now and he once again played well between the 20s, completing 9 of 16 for 105 yards in the first half.

Another Broncos’ drive later in the second quarter lasted 13 plays, plus one more defensive penalty, and ate up 5 minutes, 38 seconds to set up another short McManus’ field goal.

To sum up those two drives combined: 30 plays, 159 yards, 13:23 and only 6 points.

PHOTOS | Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) reacts after missing a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) calls a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) reacts after missing a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Denver Broncos fans cheer before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) NFL footballs are seen before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus (8) watches a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Denver Broncos' Noah Fant (87) makes a catch against Indianapolis Colts' Khari Willis (37) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. Fant was ruled out of bounds after the catch. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) is sacked by Indianapolis Colts' Ben Banogu (52) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) is tackled by dIndianapolis Colts' Clayton Geathers (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts' Justin Houston (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus (8) is congratulated by Elijah Wilkinson (68) after McManus kicked a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) is chased by Indianapolis Colts' Rock Ya-Sin (34) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis.

McManus made field goals from 29 and 21 yards and also tackled Zach Pascual at midfield on the game-opening kickoff return.

Colts’ 46-year-old kicker Adam Vinatieri missed a 45-yard field goal to spoil Indy’s first serious scoring threat, but then barely made a 55-yard field goal with 2 seconds left in the half.

With 1 minute left in the first half, Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett was only 3 of 6 for 30 yards. His final minute drive lifted his passing numbers to 7 of 11 for 73 yards.

To start the second half, Flacco hit the Broncos' official new No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton on a deep, back-shoulder route for 25 yards to midfield. After some nice Phillip Lindsay runs, Sutton beat Ya-Sin for a pass interference penalty that put the ball at the Colts' 4 yard line. Royce Freeman scooted through a nice hole for a touchdown and a 13-3 lead.

The Broncos suffered two significant injuries in the first half. Right tackle Ja'Wuan James, back after missing the previous six games with a knee injury, suffered another knee injury and did not return. Tight end Jeff Heuerman had a defender roll up on him from behind and he left with a knee injury.

RELATED: LIVE COVERAGE | Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts

RELATED: Iron Man Justin Simmons is as good as he is durable

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports