DENVER — Some unattended boxes were finally checked as the Broncos took a 17-6 halftime lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars here Sunday on a warm, sunny late-September afternoon.

An early lead? Check. Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco threw a dump pass to Noah Fant near the line of scrimmage and the rookie tight end cut, skipped and ran his way in for a 25-yard touchdown.

That capped a two-play drive early in the first quarter. On the first play, Phillip Lindsay scampered 28 yards around right end.

An early sack from Von Miller? Check. Miller whipped right tackle Jawaan Taylor and smothered Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew. The well-informed sellout crowd at Empower Field at Mile High -- aware that Miller, Bradley Chubb and the Broncos were sackless through their first three games -- roared its approval.

Chubb also got his first sack in six games, going back to last year. Check-check. Miller would get another sack in the second quarter. It was the 100th sack of Miller's career. He reached that milestone in his 124th game. Only five pass rushers -- Reggie White (96 games), DeMarcus Ware (113), Bruce Smith (115), Larence Taylor (122) and Jared Allen (122) -- got to 100 quicker. Check, check, check.

Get some chunk plays? Check. Besides the Lindsay run and Fant touchdown, Flacco hit Emmanuel Sanders with a 39-yard pass early in the second quarter that beat Tre Herndon – who started in place of the Jaguars’ disgruntled star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who missed the weak of practice for multiple reasons.

On the next play, Flacco hit Courtland Sutton on a slant for a 7-yard touchdown. The Broncos made it look easy in going up 14-3.

Score more than 16 points for the first time in eight games? Check. Brandon McManus finished off a promising drive with a 33-yard field goal to make it, 17-3 with 4:20 left in the half. He also had made both his 33-yard, extra points.

Two more boxes for the Broncos to check in the second half: Their first takeaway of the season. And finish off Jacksonville to record their first win.

Flacco was playing well, completing 15 of 25 for 197 yards and two touchdowns with 1 minute remaining in the half. But he then misfired and was intercepted by safety Ronnie Harrison, who returned it 32 yards to Denver territory.

The Jaguars got a second field goal from Josh Lambo off the turnover.

Bronco Bits

Slot corner/safety Kareem Jackson didn’t play because of a hamstring pull. The plan is for him to play next week at the Los Angeles Chargers. Duke Dawson took his place in the slot; Will Parks at safety. …

Defensive end Derek Wolfe (high ankle sprain) and inside linebacker Josey Jewell (hamstring) did play. …

Cornerback De’Vante Bausby of AAF got his first start with the Broncos, second in the NFL. He replaced Isaac Yiadom, who had been replacing the injured Bryce Callahan. …

Special teams standout Joe Jones was inactive. He practiced the past two weeks, but partially torn triceps are not easy injuries to recover from. …

Fred Brown made his NFL debut as the Broncos punt coverage gunner and No. 4 receiver. He replaced rookie Juwann Winfree, who was inactive. …

With fullback Andy Janovich active for the first time this season, the Broncos decided to keep tight end/fullback Andrew Beck on their game-day roster and didn’t dress tight end Troy Fumagalli.

