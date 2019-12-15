KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snow blowers were the tool of choice.
Heavy snow started falling four hours before the game and throughout in the AFC West matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.
Broncos weather? Not exactly. The Chiefs whipped the Broncos, 23-3 as Kansas City's superb quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw the ball with surprising ease against the slippery-footed Denver secondary. The hash marks and yard stripes were visible for a while thanks to the snow blowers, which allowed the bundled crowd and TV audience to see how easily Mahomes could move the ball against the Denver defense.
Mahomes threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill to complete his first possession and directed three, long drives that resulted in Harrison Butker field goals and the Chiefs were up on the Broncos, 15-3 at halftime.
Mahomes took the second-half opening drive and continued to dissect the Broncos' slippery-footed secondary, finishing it off with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Hill and then a 2-point conversion pass to Sammy Watkins to pull the Chiefs up 23-3.
The Broncos fell to 5-9, their third consecutive losing season (for the first time since 1970, 71, 72) and it was the fourth straight season they missed the playoffs. The Chiefs, who had already clinched their fourth consecutive AFC West Division title, are about to improve to 10-4.
Mahomes completed 27 of 34 for 340 yards.
Broncos’ quarterback Drew Lock, a rookie from nearby Lee’s Summitt, was given difficult conditions for his homecoming.
Besides the steady snow, the temperature was in the low-20s. Lock wasn’t bad until lofting an interception in the end zone late in the third quarter. He completed 18 of 40 for 208 yards. He was sacked twice and the Broncos had a couple pre-snap penalties as there seemed to be communication issues early.
On fourth-and-1 near midfield late in the half, Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello came up with a nice call as Lock hit wide-open tight end Noah Fant for a 43 yard gain and first and goal at the 9.
The Broncos couldn’t throw it in there, though, and settled for a 32-yard Brandon McManus field goal.
Mahomes, meanwhile, only had trouble finishing goal-to-go situations. His near perfect afternoon was spoiled early in the fourth quarter when forced a throw off a scramble from the Broncos' 9-yard line and was picked off at the 1by Broncos safety Justin Simmons.
On defense, Denver's secondary struggled with its footing, but it didn't break. Shelby Harris had two sacks and Von Miller had one to keep the Broncos in the game.
