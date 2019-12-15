KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snow blowers were the tool of choice.

Heavy snow started falling four hours before the game and throughout in the AFC West matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.

Broncos weather? Not exactly. The Chiefs whipped the Broncos, 23-3 as Kansas City's superb quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw the ball with surprising ease against the slippery-footed Denver secondary. The hash marks and yard stripes were visible for a while thanks to the snow blowers, which allowed the bundled crowd and TV audience to see how easily Mahomes could move the ball against the Denver defense.

Mahomes threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill to complete his first possession and directed three, long drives that resulted in Harrison Butker field goals and the Chiefs were up on the Broncos, 15-3 at halftime.

Mahomes took the second-half opening drive and continued to dissect the Broncos' slippery-footed secondary, finishing it off with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Hill and then a 2-point conversion pass to Sammy Watkins to pull the Chiefs up 23-3.

The Broncos fell to 5-9, their third consecutive losing season (for the first time since 1970, 71, 72) and it was the fourth straight season they missed the playoffs. The Chiefs, who had already clinched their fourth consecutive AFC West Division title, are about to improve to 10-4.

Mahomes completed 27 of 34 for 340 yards.

Broncos’ quarterback Drew Lock, a rookie from nearby Lee’s Summitt, was given difficult conditions for his homecoming.

Besides the steady snow, the temperature was in the low-20s. Lock wasn’t bad until lofting an interception in the end zone late in the third quarter. He completed 18 of 40 for 208 yards. He was sacked twice and the Broncos had a couple pre-snap penalties as there seemed to be communication issues early.

PHOTOS | Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up in the snow before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a touchdown catch in front of Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Kansas City Chiefs players warm up as snow falls at Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Denver Broncos linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (97) tackles Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Two Kansas City Chiefs fans sit in the stands before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) carries the ball against Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Groundskeepers blow the snow off of the yard markings at Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor (97) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks a field goal with punter Dustin Colquitt (2) holding, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio consults his charts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor (97) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Kansas City Chiefs players warm up in the snow before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Denver Broncos tight end Andrew Beck (83) makes a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates his touchdown throw to wide receiver Tyreek Hill during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Denver Broncos nose tackle Shelby Harris (96) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid follows warmups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and defensive end Frank Clark (55) tackle Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) calls instructions during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up in the snow before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Denver Broncos safety Trey Marshall (36) and safety Will Parks, rear, tackle Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins, bottom, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

On fourth-and-1 near midfield late in the half, Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello came up with a nice call as Lock hit wide-open tight end Noah Fant for a 43 yard gain and first and goal at the 9.

The Broncos couldn’t throw it in there, though, and settled for a 32-yard Brandon McManus field goal.

Mahomes, meanwhile, only had trouble finishing goal-to-go situations. His near perfect afternoon was spoiled early in the fourth quarter when forced a throw off a scramble from the Broncos' 9-yard line and was picked off at the 1by Broncos safety Justin Simmons.

On defense, Denver's secondary struggled with its footing, but it didn't break. Shelby Harris had two sacks and Von Miller had one to keep the Broncos in the game.

RELATED: LIVE COVERAGE | Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

RELATED: Despite cast and position change, Will Parks having best year with Denver defense

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports