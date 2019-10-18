DENVER — It was an AFC West rivalry games in which both teams suffered major setbacks.

The Broncos' offense was pathetic after its opening drive. The offensive line couldn’t protect quarterback Joe Flacco, who couldn’t hold on to the ball on his way down and became increasingly uncomfortable in the pocket. Denver’s punt team was as bad as its pass protection and the Kansas City Chiefs lead 30-6 with less than 5 minutes remaining in the game here Thursday on a comfortable warm mid-October evening before 74,121 disappointed fans at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos are about to fall to 2-5 and last place in the AFC West while the Chiefs move to 5-2, good for the AFC West lead.

The Chiefs, though, may have suffered a far more devastating loss as their superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes II suffered a serious right knee injury in the second quarter. There were Twitter reports from doctors that said Mahomes appeared to have suffered a dislocated knee cap. Which, if it was popped back in while he was on the field as it appeared, explains why he was able to walk off the field under his power, yet was also immediately ruled out.

Veteran backup Matt Moore came off the bench with the Chiefs up two touchdowns and hit Tyreek Hill on a 57-yard pass in the third quarter that gave Kansas City a three-touchdown cushion.

Given the hype of this game and the Broncos hopes of showing they are a playoff-caliber team again, Denver laid a rotten pigskin.

It all started well as the Broncos went 75 yards on their opening drive for a touchdown. Kansas City appeared to have the Broncos stopped twice on third downs, but each time a defensive penalty gave Denver a fresh set of downs.

Flacco was 4 of 4 for 47 yards on the opening drive, which ended with Royce Freeman ramming in for a 1-yard touchdown.

When the Chiefs jumped offside on the extra point, Broncos coach Vic Fangio elected to go for the 2-point try from the 1 yard line, but Phillip Lindsay was stopped short. It was 6-0 Broncos, not 7-0.

The Chiefs then scored the next 27 points. Mahomes answered with his own impressive drive, going 5 of 5 for 47 yards with the final 21 yards going to Mecole Hardman for a touchdown. Hardman snuck by defensive back Will Parks, who later left the game with a hand injury, and safety Kareem Jackson for the touchdown.

From there Flacco’s protection broke down. He was sacked deep in Broncos territory on third down of his next drive, and Coby Wadman’s punt was returned by Hardman for 36 yards to the Denver 21.

The Denver defense did well holding the Chiefs to a Harrison Butker field goal that put Kansas City up, 10-6.

Another sack of Flacco killed the Broncos’ next drive but then instead of punting it way, a fake was called. Wadman sprinted left but had no receiver open -- with the fake on, a receiver missed the call and didn't get out in the route -- and had it to eat it for a sack at his own 38.

Mahomes moved the Chiefs deeper in the Broncos’ territory but on fourth and 1 from the 5 yard line, his quarterback sneak picked up the first down – but also left him clutching his right knee in obvious pain.

Moore, a bit tentative initially, couldn’t lead the Chiefs through those final 3 yards so Butker kicked another field goal for a 13-7 lead.

On the Broncos’ next possession, Flacco was sacked by blitzing linebacker Anthony Hitchens back at his own 5-yard line and fumbled. Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland picked it up and walked into the end zone for a defensive touchdown.

The Broncos had a chance to add more points after Mahomes left but Brandon McManus missed right on a 45-yard field goal attempt.

Flacco was 18 of 30 for 205 yards with 8 minutes left in the game but he was sacked 8 times and fumbled twice, with one resulting in a Kansas City touchdown. He and the Broncos were also a horrific 1 of 12 on third downs. They were 2 of 14 on third down four days ago against Tennessee.

Courtland Sutton has six catches for 87 yards as he continues to establish himself as the team’s new No. 1 receiver. Emmanuel Sanders has five catches for 60 yards.

The Broncos have not been able to run the ball as Lindsay and Freeman combined have just 56 yards rushing on 21 carries.

Mahomes, the league's defending MVP, was 10 of 11 for 76 yards and a touchdown before his injury.

BRONCO BITS

The only surprise on the Broncos’ game-day inactive list was inside linebacker Corey Nelson, who had played in first six games.

The Broncos had hoped right tackle Ja’Wuan James could dress if in a swing tackle role, but it was determined his sprained left knee needed at least one more week. James has missed the past six games. …

Broncos three game captains Thursday were running back Royce Freeman, defensive end Shelby Harris and special teamer Trey Marshall.

