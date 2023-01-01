Rosburg (Almost) Rules! Broncos hanging tough against heavily favored Chiefs, trail, 27-24 in 4th quarter

Broncos playing with greater efficiency and committing fewer mistakes in the NFL head coaching debut of Jerry Rosburg.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Call off the search!

Could Jim Harbaugh or Sean Payton have snapped a 14-game rivalry losing streak as Jerry Rosburg has a great chance of doing in his first game as NFL head coach here Sunday?

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson ran for two touchdowns and passed 25 yards to the forgotten Albert Okwuegbunam but Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes answered with three touchdown passes and the Chiefs are clinging to 27-24 lead late in the fourth quarter.

The Broncos took two leads in the game, the last on the touchdown pass from Wilson to Albert O with 6:35 left in the third quarter. But a two-play sequence to start the fourth quarter but the Chiefs up.

On the first play of the final quarter, Mahomes connected with backup tight end Blake Bell for a 16-yard touchdown and 17-13 lead. On the next play, Wilson started the Broncos' next possession by overthrowing Jerry Jeudy, the passes landing in the bread basket of Chiefs' safety L'Jarius Sneed who made a nice return to the Broncos' 17.

The Chiefs converted the turnover when Mahomas hit running back Jerick McKinnon for a 3-yard touchdown, their second scoring hookup of the game. the Chiefs were up, 27-17.

However, after a desperation fourth down interception thrown by Wilson was wiped out by a defensive hands to Courtland Sutton's face penalty, Wilson finished the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run to draw the Broncos within, 27-24 with 6:14 remaining in regulation.

The Chiefs entered play Sunday with 14 wins in a row against the Broncos, a streak that dates back more than 7 years ago.

Regardless of how this game finishes, the Broncos learned some valuable lessons. Starting with while changes were made too late, it wasn't before they saw why there was good reason to make them.

With the Broncos long ago eliminated from the postseason with a 4-11 record and coming off an embarrassing, chaotic, Christmas Day disaster in Los Angeles, Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner changed head coaches.

Nathaniel Hackett and his bro hugs were dismissed and replaced by the more old-school Jerry Rosburg.

Then it was time to buckle up. Rosburg fired two assistant coaches, switched offensive play callers, demoted players and the changed atmosphere in a span of six days. There was a report his padded practice Thursday was not well-received by some players. For clarity, it was only shoulder pads -- no leg pads -- and the pads were taken off halfway through the practice.

If that bothered some players Rosburg should have been the Broncos' boss all along.

Largely forecasted to get blown out by the Chiefs here Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium, the Broncos displaced noticeable improvement.

The New Year began with sunshine and mid-50s temperatures for the game that kicked off here at noon. The Chiefs were 12-3 and 12.5-point favorites, fighting for the No. 1 AFC playoff seed.

The Broncos' season will be finished one week from today.

Once Rosburg got his first head NFL coaching gig, he made immediate changes, firing assistant coaches Butch Barry and Dwayne Stukes. He then made several more moves for the Chiefs' game. Offensive coordinator Justin Outten got his chance to call plays for the first time in his career as he replaced Klint Kubiak, who earlier this season took the role from Hackett.

Rosburg also de-activated rookie returner Montrell Washington, a move incited by the Broncos' No. 32, or last-place, ranking in kickoff return average this season.

There were other changes such as the Broncos, the NFL’s most penalized team with 7.13 per game, not committing one accepted penalty until defensive back Essang Bassey was flagged for a critical holding penalty with less than 2 minutes remaining in the first half.

And the Broncos also played smart football. It’s difficult to stop Mahomes but on his opening drive the Denver D made him complete 6 of 6 passes for 55 game-managing yards. The Broncos’ offense had trouble making big plays but on third possession that sandwiched the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second, they methodically took off nearly 7 minutes of game clock before settling for a 49-yard field goal by Brandon McManus.

Considering the Broncos were heavy underdogs, and further outmanned after losing D.J. Jones, Baron Browning, Randy Gregory and Greg Dulcich to injuries this week, trailing, 6-3 with 10 minutes left in the first half was impressive.

It appeared the Chiefs would extend their lead thanks to a 38-yard Mahomes completion to Kadarius Toney and 12 yards to tight end Travis Kelce, but on third and goal from the 10, Mahomes threw late to open receiver Justin Watson in the end zone and safety Justin Simmons moved over to snag the interception.

It was Simmons’ sixth interception of the season, a career-best.

Before Mahomes could redeem himself, the Chiefs’ fumbled a punt away. Tackling-machine Alex Singleton popped the ball loose from Toney and Eric Saubert recovered at the Kansas City 16 yard line. On the first play, Wilson kept on an option-read left and scored on a 16-yard touchdown run.

Jerry’s World was humming. The Broncos were up 10-6 with 4:40 left in the first half.

Mahomes drove the Chiefs on a quick 75-yard drive that finished with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jerrick McKinnon and a 13-10 lead with 1:02 remaining. The Broncos had a chance to hold the Chiefs to a field goal but Bassey's holding call allowed a third-and-7 conversion. Mahomes hit McKinnon for the score two plays later.

Wilson and the Broncos came right back with a 27-yard touch completion to running back Chase Edmonds. But on first down from the Chiefs' 28, Wilson was stripped sacked from behind by blitzing rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie and the Chiefs got the ball back with 16 seconds remaining.

Enough time for Mahomes to hit Watson for a 27-yard completion but Harrison Butker's 51-yard field goal at the halftime buzzer was blocked by Broncos' rookie defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike.

The Broncos were playing hard for Rosburg.

Wilson was Wilson-like with 12 of 20 passing for 103 yards while rushing for another 23 yards. Courtland Sutton had 4 catches for 44 yards.

Mahomes was an outstanding in completing 19 of 24 for 239 yards and a touchdown but the interception by Simmons was one reason why the Chiefs didn't have a bigger lead at halftime. Kelce had 5 catches for 35 yards.

In the second half, Denver's D played big while Wilson and the Broncos scored on their first drive. Wilson connected with a wide-open Okwuegbunam - who was mostly inactive this season -- for a go-ahead touchdown with 6:35 remaining in the third quarter.

Bronco Bits

The Broncos suffered two game-ending injuries in the game. Rookie cornerback Damarri Mathis suffered a concussion in the first half and didn't return. He was replaced by recently promoted Lamar Jackson, who did a nice job.

Also left guard Dalton Risner left with an elbow injury and was replaced by Quinn Bailey. ...

The Broncos got a tough break in the third quarter when a long completion from Wilson to Sutton was waived off by a questionable offensive pass interference call on Sutton,

