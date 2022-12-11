Chiefs hang on to defeat Broncos, 34-28

It was 27-0 Chiefs behind their talented QB Mahomes, but Broncos QB Russell Wilson rallied his team until knocked out with concussion.

DENVER — Patrick Mahomes II isn’t merely playing NFL quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs.

He’s playing like its 6th grade recess in Tyler, Texas, again, running around, making it up as he goes, proper fundamentals be darned. Before the Chiefs finished off the never-say-die Broncos, 34-28 here Sunday at sold out Empower Field at Mile High, there was a play Mahomes made early that had the home team thinking it was illegal.

At recess, though, there are no rules.

It was third and 2 on the Chiefs’ 44. Mahomes scrambled away from pressure right, scrambled right some more, started to move up to run for the first down – and then as the Denver defense moved in to get him, he side swiped a throw forward to running back Jerick McKinnon. The tiny running back had played enough with Mahomes to know to keep alive while the quarterback was alive. McKinnon broke toward the goal line, caught the off-angled pass in the wide open and sprinted in for a 56-yard touchdown.

Broncos fans gasped while Chiefs Kingdom – which traveled in force for this game – roared its approval. The Chiefs were up, 13-0.

The Chiefs defeated the Broncos for a 14th consecutive time, a streak that goes back more than 7 full years. The Broncos are 3-10 overall while the Chiefs are 10-3 and on the verge of clinching their seventh consecutive AFC west title.

Mahomes threw another screen pass to McKinnon that went for a touchdown, Travis Kelce became the fifth tight end in NFL history to surpass 10,000 receiving yards and linebacker Willie Gay picked off a short Wilson pass and returned it for 47 yards a touchdown to put Kansas City up, 27-0.

The Broncos rallied. Ferociously. Broncos receiver Jerry Juedy caught three touchdown passes -- two from starting quarterback Russell Wilson and the third from Brett Rypien who replaced the shaken up Wilson and threw a fourth-and-goal, 7-yard scoring pass to the back of the end zone.

Schoolyard player that he is, Mahomes got careless late in the first half and was picked off on back-to-back possessions on passes across the middle. The first by linebacker Josey Jewell set up the Broncos for an 18-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Russell Wilson -- who also showed two can play the schoolyard game -- to Jerry Jeudy with 1:35 left in the first half. The second Mahomes' interception went Pat Surtain II, who made a diving catch just before the ball hit the ground for his first pick of the year. That set up another Wilson touchdown pass to Jeudy with 9 seconds remaining.

Earlier in the second quarter, Jeudy was shown losing his cool in frustration, yanking his helmet off while animately screaming and yelling in rage. It appeared he was upset with the refs for not calling holding on the Chiefs' secondary. Jeudy made contact with an official during his tantrum but was fortunate he was not flagged or even ejected.

To open the second half, Broncos' play caller Klint Kubiak asked for a screen pass at the right time. The Chiefs brought heavy pressure but Wilson dumped a screen to running back Marlon Mack, who cut, darted, broke a tackle and fell into the end zone for a 66-yard touchdown play.

In a game clock span of 3 minutes, 32 seconds, the score went from 27-0 Chiefs to 27-21 here-come-the-Broncos.

There were 73,389 fans who attended the AFC West game on a 62-degree sunny mid-December Sunday afternoon in Denver. It was supposed to be chillier as the game was supposed to kick off more than 4 hours later for Sunday Night Football. But the network executives rightly figured the Broncos weren’t worth a primetime audience and even with the wondrous, must-see Mahomes on the visitor’s side, the Broncos-Chiefs were flexed back to an afternoon start.

Mahomes may explain why there were less than 2,700 no-shows – and why roughly 30 percent of those in attendance wearing Chiefs’ red gear. Broncos fans had seen the Chiefs beat their team 13 times in a row and it appeared 14 consecutive wins was in the bag.

Mahomes made another ridiculous off-script touchdown pass in the third quarter, circling on a scrambler, getting hit by three Broncos, but finding enough time for receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to slide open in the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown pass. That put the Chiefs up 34-21 as the wild game moved into the fourth quarter.

The Broncos answered thanks to two fourth-down conversions. The first, a fourth-and-4 heave by Wilson to Jeudy drew a 40-yard pass interference penalty on Chiefs' rookie Trent McDuffie.

The Broncos had first down at the Chiefs' 15. Two offensive holding penalties made it second and 34, but a Wilson pass to double-covered tight end Greg Dulcich was batted and coralleled for a 23-yard gain. On third and 11, Wilson scrambled to the 2 yard line but was blasted and lay hurt on the field.

He walked off the field but suffered a concussion, ending his game. With Wilson sidelined, Rypien came off the bench and while first and goal at the 2 became fourth and goal at the 7, he didn't get rattled. Rypien calmly stayed in the pocket and drilled a touchdown to Jeudy in the back of the end zone.

It was 34-28 with about 11 minutes left. Mahomes was picked off by Jewell again deep in Broncos' territory, but then the Chiefs got their own interception off Rypien, who was clobbered by Chris Jones as he threw. The ball popped up in the air and Kansas City safety L'Jarius Sneed made an easy interception.

The Chiefs got the ball back with 4:20 remaining. They picked one first down on two McKinnon runs, another on a third-and-11 completion from Mahomes to Marques Valdes-Scantling for 20 yards, and a third on a McKinnon run.

Hackett had to burn all three timeouts and the 2-minute warning arriving with the Chiefs on the Broncos' 44, second and 10. A 10-yard by Isiah Pacheco clinched for the Chiefs as once again the Denver D couldn't get off the field in the final 4 minutes.

Mahomes' three picks spoiled what had been a stellar performance in which he completed 28 of 42 for 352 yards and three touchdowns. McKinnon had seven catches for 112 yards with the two touchdowns. Kelce had four catches for 71 yards and now has 10,035 yards in his career. Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates, Justin Witten and Shannon Sharpe are the other four tight ends who broke the 10,000-yard milestone.

Wilson was 23 of 36 for 247 yards andf three touchdowns with the one interception. Rypien was 4 of 8 for 16 yards a touchdown and interception. Jeudy had 8 catches for 73 yards and the three scores.

Bronco Bits

Left guard Dalton Risner couldn’t quite shake a shoulder injury and didn’t dress in the game. It was his first missed game this season. He and receiver Courtland Sutton, who was out with a hamstring injury, had started the first 12 games. …

Luke Wattenberg, a 5th-round rookie from Washington, made his first NFL start in place of Risner. However, Wattenberg struggled and was replaced first by Netane Muti, who then rotated series with Quinn Bailey in the second half.

