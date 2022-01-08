Inspired Broncos leading favored Chiefs, 14-10 at halftime as Fangio decision looms

Two rushing touchdowns by quarterback Drew Lock the difference against Chiefs' sensational QB Patrick Mahomes II.

DENVER — There was no evidence suggesting the Broncos would give the Chiefs a game Saturday, much less beat them.

The Chiefs carried in a 12-game, six-year winning streak against the Broncos. The Chiefs were playing for a No. 1 AFC playoff seed and first-week postseason bye while the Broncos had good reason to keep their cars running in the parking lot.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio was in jeopardy of losing his job while Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was going for his 250th career win, No. 5 on the all-time coaching list.

The Chiefs had sensational quarterback Patrick Mahomes II while the Broncos’ secondary was missing three of their top five cornerbacks in Patrick Surtain II, Ronald Darby and Nate Hairston, and starting safety Kareem Jackson was out. All this added up to the oddsmakers listing the Broncos as 10-point home underdogs.

But of course sports being the most unpredictable 3-hour movie in human history, the Broncos took a 14-10 lead into halftime.

On an overcast, 44-degree, rare Saturday afternoon game at Empower Field at Mile High, a modest crowd of 61,441 -- a season-most 14,571 paid but didn't show -- that was otherwise laced with plenty of Chiefs’ red jerseys watched the all-blue uniformed Broncos flash an upset alert.

Almost all games have momentum swings and the Chiefs were in dominant control early until their special teamer Zayne Anderson was flagged for roughing Broncos punter Sam Martin. Which changed momentum.

Until then the Broncos offense had two, three-and-outs as quarterback Drew Lock misfired on some deep throws to Jerry Jeudy.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, methodically went 91 yards over 17 players on their first drive before Mahomes flipped a 3-yard touchdown pass to wide-open tight end Travis Kelce. It was 7-0 Chiefs as Mahomes scrambled for two first downs on the drive and had a 21-yard completion to Mecole Hardman.

But after the Kansas City defense stopped Lock and company on the next series, the roughing the punter penalty gave the Broncos a fresh set of downs at midfield. After three Javonte Williams runs picked up a first down, Broncos’ beleaguered offensive play caller Pat Shurmur came up with a ingenius beauty. First he called the Wildcat formation with the direct snap going to Williams. The rookie back then flipped to receiver Courtland Sutton on an end around. Sutton stopped and fired a 16-yard strike to tight end Noah Fant down the middle.

The Broncos had first and goal at the 6. One play later, Lock set up to pass from the pocket only to see the Chiefs’ defense part as if he was striking down Moses staff. Lock ran it up the middle for a 5-yard touchdown.

It was 7-7 with seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The game continued to go the Broncos way. The Chiefs’ offense was playing star receiver Tyreek Hill on a limited basis after he appeared to hurt himself in pregame warmups. TV cameras caught him goofing around with a fellow receiver, leaping up to make a great catch in the end zone but he came to earth and may have jammed his heel. Hill played some but was limping noticeably in the second quarter.

A Shelby Harris sack of Mahomes stopped the Chiefs’ second drive.

The Broncos began the next drive with Melvin Gordon rushing for 29 yards. It ended with Lock sprinting, again through a open middle for a 23-yard touchdown run. The Broncos were up 14-7 midway through the second quarter. Lock was only 4 of 10 passing for 27 at halftime but his scrambling scores were the difference.

Mahomes was 15 of 26 for 131 yards and made some incredible off-script throws, but the Denver D didn't break on a first-and-goal at the 6 opportunity and the Chiefs settled for a short Harrison Butker field goal.

