Broncos don't score off 20-play drive, trail Chiefs, 10-3 at halftime

Fangio goes for it a second time on fourth down and comes up empty. At least Broncos offense kept Mahomes off field.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All that time off the clock. All those plays. All that way.

And nothing.

The Broncos are hanging in with the mighty Kansas City Chiefs, trailing 10-3 at halftime of this primetime-viewing Sunday night game at Arrowhead (GEHA Field) Stadium thanks to strong running by rookie Javonte Williams. But the visitors' inability to finish a remarkable 20-play, 11-minute, 17-second drive that took up nearly the entire second quarter went for naught with the possible exception that Williams’ rushing did keep Chiefs' great quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the sidelines.

For seemingly the entire second quarter, the Broncos had the ball. They got a field goal early in the second quarter to draw closer to the heavily-favored Chiefs, then got the ball back on their own 3-yard line with 12 minutes 16 seconds left in the first half.

Barreling down the field went rookie running back Javonte Williams.

Mix in a couple short Teddy Bridgewater completions and the Broncos’ possession lasted 20 plays. It ticked off more than 11 minutes while Mahomes sat and watched from the bench. The Broncos travelled to the Chiefs’ 8 yard line, but it was fourth-and-2. Earlier in the drive, with the ball at the Chiefs’ 43, it was fourth and 7 but head coach Vic Fangio went for it.

Bridgewater converted by hitting Courtland Sutton on a slant pass. And so rather than take the field goal after all that time, all those plays, and all that way, Fangio went for it again, this time on fourth-and-2 from the 8. Williams was stuffed for a 1-yard loss.

The Broncos went 88 yards on 20 plays over 11 minutes, 7 seconds. Nothing.

It took a couple series on both sides of the ball for the Broncos to get going. In a rare move after winning the coin toss, Fangio elected to take the ball first rather than defer to the second half. The idea was to get the Broncos’ offense in rhythm early. And maybe to make sure the Chiefs’ high-powered offense didn’t put the Broncos in an early hole.

Sound reasoning that didn’t go as planned. With the Chiefs’ defense bringing pressure, the Broncos went three-and-out on their first two possessions. Mahomes, meanwhile, drove his Chiefs methodically down the field on a 12-play, 72-yard drive that had a good mix of runs and shallow-cross completions to speedster Tyreek Hill.

Mahomes finished the drive with a 10-yard scramble around right end for a touchdown. The Chiefs were up early, 7-0, defer or no defer.

The Chiefs moved the ball on their second possession, too, thanks to a 29-yard screen pass and run to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. But Denver rookie outside linebacker Jonathan Cooper made a terrific play on another screen late in the drive and the Chiefs settled for a 56-yard field goal by Harrison Butker. His kick bounced off the left upright and in for a 10-0 lead.

Again on their third series, the Broncos’ offense started at their 25. This time Bridgewater began by hitting an open Jerry Jeudy for a 36-yard gain. The Broncos moved to the Chiefs’ 14, but an offensive pass interference penalty on Sutton – who has the officials looking for that call on him lately – and an intentional grounding penalty on Bridgewater pushed the ball back.

Brandon McManus bailed out the drive by making a 42-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

The Broncos were back in the game. The Denver defense came up with a stop on the Chiefs, forcing a punt. A penalty during Dionate Spencer's return moved the ball back to the 3-yard line. With the Broncos' offense huddling up from its own end zone, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur called on rookie running back Javonte Williams.

Who plowed ahead, time after time. Five consecutive carries by Williams and his backup Mike Boone moved the ball out to the 35 before Bridgewater attempted his first pass. Bridgewater then started doing his part by mixing in short completions. The Broncos had advanced to the Chiefs’ 43, third and 7. Under pressure, Bridgewater threw it away. Fourth and 7 at the Chiefs’ 43.

Surprisingly, but not really, Fangio went for it. Bridgewater calmly hit Sutton on a slant for 11 yards. Sutton easily beat Ward on the play to keep the drive going. Then more Williams. He rushed for another first down to the Chiefs’ 16 while Kansas City star defensive lineman Chris Jones was kneeling on the sideline getting a breather. But the series died a few plays later on another fourth down attempt.

Mahomes was only 8 of 16 for 88 yards at the half. Bridgewater was 8 of 18 (with several throwaways) for 111 yards. He had three interceptions go through the hands of Chiefs’ defenders. Williams had 59 yards rushing on 14 carries, plus another three catches for 47 yards.

