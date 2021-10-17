Broncos start slow again -- this time on defense -- trail Raiders, 17-7 at halftime

Interim coach Bisaccia had his Raiders ready to play. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr again playing well against Denver D.

DENVER — Can’t lose to the substitute teacher.

Can they?

The Broncos just might as they are losing to interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and the rival Las Vegas Raiders, 17-7 at halftime before a crowd of 75,104 on a spectacular mid-October Sunday afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who often plays well against the Broncos, is doing so again as he's thrown touchdown passes of 48 yards to Henry Ruggs III to open the half and 31 yards to Kenyon Drake to close it.

Six days earlier, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned under pressure after his e-mails that disparaged a substantial portion of the human race were revealed. Gruden aside, both teams entered this game with three wins to open the season, followed by a two-game losing streak and a 3-2 overall record.

The winner would be 4-2 and tied with the Los Angeles Chargers for the AFC West lead. The loser would be reeling with a three-game losing streak.

On a day when former Broncos’ coach and Raiders’ hater Mike Shanahan was honored at halftime with his formal presentation into the team’s Ring of Fame, Denver’s defense was a problem early. Once again, it surrendered a deep ball touchdown off their first series. This time it was Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr connecting with the wide-open speedster Ruggs on a 48-yard touchdown pass.

Ruggs beat Ronald Darby, who returned from a hamstring injury to start ahead of Kyle Fuller, who had given up deep, first-series touchdowns against Pittsburgh’s Diontae Johnson last week and Jacksonville’s Marvin Jones Jr. in game 2.

On the play in which Darby was beat, Broncos safety Justin Simmons was late coming over to help.

One series, 7-0 Raiders.

The Broncos’ offense answered with their first series-opening touchdown of the season. Teddy Bridgewater converted a third-and-12 along the way with a 14-yard completion to Courtland Sutton, and later hit an open Tim Patrick in the right flat for a 23-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

It was 7-7 midway through the first quarter.

The Raiders drove again on their next series but had to settle for a 50-yard field goal by Colorado Springs’ native Daniel Carlson. That put the Raiders up 10-7. However, Carlson spoiled the Raiders’ next drive when he missed a field goal from 43 yards.

Fuller did enter the game for one defensive series in the second quarter in place of rookie Pat Surtain II.

Bridgewater was under constant duress from a strong Raiders' pass rush. Hit several times and sacked three, Bridgewater reached the half with 12 of 17 completions for 99 yards, a touchdown and an interception off a fourth-and-2 play from his 37 yard line.

Running back Melvin Gordon III has six carries for 34 yards, plus three catches for 23 yards.

Carr was 13 of 19 for 210 yards and two touchdowns. He finished the half with a 33-yard completion to tight end Darren Waller and 31 yards to running back Drake wheeling out of the backfield for a touchdown with 31 seconds remaining.

