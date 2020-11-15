Late Fant penalty, Lock interception costly as Broncos trail Raiders, 10-6 at halftime

Broncos QB has thrown 2 interceptions to spoil some nice completions. Denver D is frustrating Raiders since opening drive.

All these youthful mistakes are getting old.

The Las Vegas Raiders are leading the Broncos, 10-6 at halftime Sunday after Denver had a Drew Lock running touchdown in the final seconds wiped out on a holding penalty by second-year tight end Noah Fant and then Lock threw his second interception in the end zone.

Then again, it could have been worse for the Broncos as the Raiders’ offense failed to take advantage of great field position following Lock’s first interception, had a long punt return for a touchdown by Hunter Renfrow called back by penalty, and receiver Nelson Agholor dropped a touchdown pass.

Credit the Denver D for adjusting.

After starting poorly and falling behind by 21 points in their previous two games, the Broncos emphasized better play after the opening kickoff this week.

Their first 5 minutes couldn’t have gone much worse. Diontae Spencer tried to do too much on the opening kickoff and the Broncos started at their own 2 yard line. A three-and-out left Sam Martin to punt low and down the middle but the Broncos got a break when a long return by Hunter Renfrow was called back by a holding penalty.

No matter, Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr led a seven-play, 62-yard drive capped by an 11-yard touchdown run by running back Josh Jacobs. It was 7-0 Raiders early.

Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur answered with some aggressive play calling as quarterback Drew Lock rolled right and set up in a clean pocket for completions of 9 yards to tight end Noah Fant, 14 yards to receiver Tim Patrick and 17 yards to rookie receiver Jerry Jeudy. The drive stalled though and the Broncos had to settle for a 50-yard field goal by Brandon McManus, who continued his season-long groove. McManus is 6 of 7 on field goals from at least 50 this season.

Denver’s defense came through from there. After Lock’s interception late in the first quarter, the Raiders had the ball at the Broncos’ 39. But the Broncos forced a punt. The Raiders had three straight possessions where they had three punts with 6 combined yards.

Lock, who appeared to be playing the final series while wincing in pain from what appears to be a rib issue, is 13 of 25 for 162 yards at the half, but has the two interceptions.

PHOTOS | Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders 1/37

2/37

3/37

4/37

5/37

6/37

7/37

8/37

9/37

10/37

11/37

12/37

13/37

14/37

15/37

16/37

17/37

18/37

19/37

20/37

21/37

22/37

23/37

24/37

25/37

26/37

27/37

28/37

29/37

30/37

31/37

32/37

33/37

34/37

35/37

36/37

37/37 1 / 37

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN